Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), which introduced the Lilly Insulin Value Program $35 copay card in April 2020 to help people struggling financially during the COVID-19 crisis, announced the program has been added to the company’s comprehensive suite of insulin affordability solutions. Anyone with commercial insurance, and those without insurance at all, can continue filling their monthly prescription of Lilly insulins for $35 through this program.
The copay card has been added to Lilly’s suite of solutions to help people with high-deductible insurance plans who otherwise face challenging out-of-pocket costs and those who don’t have insurance because of their income or job status.
“No one should ever have to ration their insulin. That’s why we are committed to including the copay card in our ongoing suite of solutions,” said Mike Mason, president of Lilly Diabetes. “Making insulin affordable at pharmacies through programs like the Lilly Insulin Value Program helps reduce the financial burden some people face at the pharmacy counter.”
The copay card can be accessed immediately through the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center. Numerous programs —such as help for people with immediate needs, automatic caps at retail pharmacies and donations to nonprofit organizations such as Lilly Cares— are helping up to 20,000 people each month access Lilly insulins at lower costs. The $35 copay card can be accessed by calling the Solution Center at (833) 808-1234 or by downloading the copay card at insulinaffordability.com.
Earlier this year, Lilly announced plans to make its insulins available through the Medicare Part D Senior Savings Model, allowing seniors to purchase their monthly prescriptions for $35. Collectively, the Lilly Insulin Value Program and Medicare Part D Senior Savings Model provide options for anyone using Lilly insulin to purchase their monthly prescription at retail pharmacies for $35 starting in January 2021.
“Shifting costs from healthy people to those with chronic conditions such as diabetes is a persistent trend that must be reversed,” Mason said. “The Part D Senior Savings Model is a solution-oriented approach to a problem that has affected seniors for a long time. This program will help people living with diabetes who use insulin.”
This announcement ties to a new awareness program launched by Lilly —Insulin Affordability: Learn, Act, Share— through which Lilly will collaborate with numerous national, state and local organizations in the U.S. to educate people using Lilly insulin how to take action and save money at the pharmacy.
Details about this program were provided during a press conference on insulin affordability led by Senator Carmelo Rios Santiago and the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators (NHCSL).
Senator Rios stated, “Puerto Ricans have faced great challenges that have disrupted the health of our people. Hurricanes, earthquakes and the recent COVID-19 pandemic have prevented our diabetic patients from being able to adequately continue their treatments. This announcement we make today, fills me with great pride since it is one of the most important collaborative alliances that I made as past president of the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators. I thank Eli Lilly for this initiative that will allow thousands of people in Puerto Rico to continue protecting their health.”
“We’re proud to partner with the National Hispanic Caucus of State Legislators to continue these critical conversations on insulin affordability and better understand the needs of people with diabetes in this community,” said Cynthia Cardona, senior director of Corporate Affairs, Lilly. “Through our campaign, we’re aiming to increase awareness of Lilly’s comprehensive suite of affordability solutions and the Medicare Part D Senior Savings Model to help ensure no one goes without the insulin they need.”
Lilly has a heritage of supporting the people of Puerto Rico, including the donation of over 36,000 insulin vials and pens in response to the Hurricane Maria’s crisis in 2017.
“Everyone in the health care community must work together to help patients understand their options if they use insulin,” added Elena Rios, M.D., President and CEO of the National Hispanic Medical Association. “Too many people continue to face high costs because they don’t have insurance, or because they have inadequate insurance. Making our communities aware of the $35 copay card and other programs available —and how to access them— will help ensure people can afford their insulin.
