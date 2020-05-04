Puerto Rico started the road to recovery today from the coronavirus crisis, and its sister U.S. territory, the U.S. Virgin Islands, also did the same .
Governor Albert Bryan Jr. issued an executive order that will detail the phased reopening of non-essential businesses, starting today, and the guidelines to which they will be subject.
The updated regulations include the following:
All patrons are required to wear a face mask when entering a business
All gatherings of people require face masks (except children 2 and younger or those with acute respiratory ailments)
Recreation facilities, such as gyms, tennis courts and golf courses may reopen as long as they maintain social distancing
All contact sports, such as basketball, volleyball and football are prohibited
Sports equipment must be properly sanitized and not shared
Bowling alleys and movie theaters may reopen if they practice social distancing, but they may not sell food and drink or host parties
Private offices may reopen, but all employees not critical to in-person services should be encouraged to work from home
Government operations remain in their current hold pattern and all conditions for public interaction remain in place until further notice.
Private health care facilities may resume procedures if they follow required safety protocols
Personal services, such as barbers, massage therapists and hair salons, may operate by appointment only and must employ strict hygiene guidelines and frequent sanitization procedure for all contact services and tools, including hand sanitizer for patrons and face masks for the entire time as possible
For personal services businesses, no more than 5 customers will be allowed to wait at any given time and no more than 10 people, including employees, allowed in the establishment at a time
Retail stores may not allow more than 10 individuals into the establishment at any time. The only exemptions are grocery stores and the previously exempted big box stores
Visitation to nursing homes is still is prohibited and child care facilities still are closed
All schools – public, private and parochial – remain closed.
Restaurants continue to be restricted to take-out, delivery or drive-thru service
Bars remain closed
Churches may conduct services providing they don’t exceed a capacity of 50 individuals and all, including the pastor, wear face masks
The social distancing requirement of at least 6 feet remains in place for general purposes between customers when not directly conducting service
Employers should encourage frequent breaks to wash hands and employees showing any signs of illness should remain at home.
Employees should wear face masks when interacting with customers
