Although the COVID-19 pandemic has affected movie theater attendance worldwide —among many other economic industries— filming for the big screen remains solid in Puerto Rico with 39 cinematic projects scheduled from June 2020 to June 2021.

According to the Film Industry Development Program (PDIC by its Spanish acronym), these projects are estimated to inject $155.6 million into the local economy, with a multiplier effect of an estimated $269 million.

PDIC Director Rosi Acosta explained that the coronavirus epidemic has affected businesses worldwide and the film industry is no exception. “It has been one [of the industries] that received the hardest hit because people could not go to movie theaters, and such was the impact that some production houses in the United States shut down. However, this situation advanced content opportunities in digital platforms with a 33 percent increase,” she stated.

Despite the so-called “new normal” that restricts travel and imposes measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in all industries’ work activities, different destinations in Puerto Rico are hosting a variety of film and television projects, such as movies, commercials, TV series, video games and music videos.

“From June 2020 to June 2021, and in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, film productions will create 4,555 direct jobs with an estimated 2,747 days of filming and 13,811 hotel room nights with the nearly 40 projects we have,” Acosta added.

More Funding for Incentives Required

Movie producers come to the island through the PDIC, which is regulated by Act 60 —better known as the Puerto Rico Incentives Code—a law that provides benefits to film producers by means of a tax credit through a government-issued decree. These incentives are granted after the investment is issued and officially signed off by a certified public accountant through an audit.

“The program seeks to promote Puerto Rico as a filming destination, in addition to promoting and exporting local products. It is an investment tool that creates jobs. We used to have a $50 million cap for the incentive —which is not [just] for Americans, it’s for whoever requests it and complies with the requirements—which is why many local producers have also benefited. That amount dropped and it is not enough,” the official noted.

Acosta detailed that, according to the law, the aid cap under the PDIC can be increased by an additional $50 million. This was made during the 2018-2019 fiscal year for a total of $100 million.

“Manuel Laboy, the former secretary of the Department of Economic Development and Commerce increased that and in the end, $88.4 million in decrees were spent, but in April 2020, the cap was lowered to $38 million for that fiscal year. This was made without any type of economic study and nobody considered the impact on an industry that had been growing steadily. That amount is not enough to compete with the rest of the world at a time when offer and demand are growing,” she asserted.

Acosta opined that there could be new opportunities in the industry if the government raises funding for the program, which would bring new capital and jobs to the island through new decrees.

Competitor Boosts its Industry

While the director of the PDIC lamented reduced funding for the program, the Dominican Republic has reported success in attracting filming in the country during the pandemic.

As previously reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, the fellow Caribbean destination has become a popular filming spot for Hollywood productions. In fact, the Dominican government estimated that recent film productions have brought in $152 million to its coffers since the coronavirus pandemic began in the Western Hemisphere over a year ago.

In Oct. 2020, Dominican President Luis Abinader visited Pinewood Dominican Republic Studios to pledge his administration’s full support of the country’s growing film industry.

“The government will provide the necessary support so that international production companies can take advantage of the Dominican Film Law’s incentives,” the president said during his visit. This Caribbean hotspot has also been highly encouraging of its tourism industry, which complements its efforts to boost cinematography. Like Puerto Rico, it also provides a variety of film incentives and attractive locations for sets.

Hollywood Shines in the Dominican Republic Filming has brought in $152 million since the pandemic began

Filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan (of “The Sixth Sense,” “Signs,” and “Split” fame) wrapped up the production of his upcoming movie, “Old,” in the Dominican Republic last November. “It was an incredible experience. Beyond grateful to the people of the Dominican Republic who were so caring & welcoming. It is one of the most beautiful countries filled with the sweetest people. Thinking of you as I head back to Philly,” he shared on his Twitter account.

Like him, other major Hollywood producers and celebrities have been spending time in the country this year developing their projects, such as Jennifer López, Vin Diesel and Mark Wahlberg.

Carla Cardona, a local consulting attorney on film tax credits, said that “producers choose places with attractive production costs, they evaluate what they will receive for each dollar invested in hiring, in addition to what they will generate by selling the product.” She added that it is important to acknowledge that Puerto Rico “needs to compete with other jurisdictions with financial aid and business tools. The incentive joins other factors to be a competitor before other countries.”

Cardona underscored the quality of Puerto Rico’s human resources specialized in this entertainment sector, which she believes places the island at a great advantage over other destinations.

“Our technicians are highly qualified; people from other places come to hire them. They speak English and Spanish, they are a benefit to producers, and they have the same quality as those who are hired in Hollywood,” she stated.

A Call for Greater Investment

In addition to qualified personnel and resources, Puerto Rico also offers diverse settings for filming, such as colonial architecture, beaches, cityscapes, remote areas, forests, airports, as well as emblematic structures, such as El Morro in Old San Juan and the Convention Center in Miramar. Alas, Acosta observed that there is a need to foster a healthy investment environment.

“What does not compensate for the incentives is the inefficiency of doing business in Puerto Rico, the negative image reported in the foreign press, and the high cost of living. The government has invested in the development of the film industry and those efforts cannot be dropped, they cannot be lost. We must find a way to increase the supply to take advantage of the demand for projects,” she opined.

She was echoed by Nadie Barbarrosa, producer of the film “La última gira” (The Last Tour), who added that local filmmakers are at a disadvantage compared to American or international cinematographers, who generally have greater production budgets. “It is difficult to compete with people who come from the United States with a multimillion-dollar budget. It is ideal to put into perspective the cultural value here within cinematography because we believe in the same thing. It is a pleasure to work on Puerto Rican content for the enjoyment of all future generations,” she affirmed.

Likewise, Puerto Rican filmmaker Juan Linares —who recently produced “Warren?,” a short selected for the Chicago Latino Film Festival— affirmed that Puerto Rico has “highly qualified professionals” in the field, but noted that compared to Hollywood productions, local cinematographers don’t have access to the same financial resources as major American studios. He called for greater interest and investment in Puerto Rican film projects, in order to develop local cinema in addition to attracting productions from other jurisdictions or countries.

Film District on Hold

This issue has gained prevalence in light of the cinematic studio known as the Puerto Rico Film District that is projected to debut at the Convention District in Miramar. This project has been on pause over the COVID-19 emergency.

The venue consists of a space of 580,000 square feet, which will host the first online recording studio in Puerto Rico and the largest in the Caribbean region. Originally, this project —which entailed an investment of $70 million—was slated to debut in summer 2021. Given the circumstances at hand, it was reported that there is no established opening date for the time being.