With Puerto Rico still under a general lockdown and curfew, T-Mobile has seen a 15 percent jump in the consumption of mobile data via smartphones. Meanwhile, the number of voice telephone calls have dropped by 4 percent.
This is understandable since only about 45 percent of local residents have an internet connection at home and 60 percent do not have computers, according to Jorge Martel, T-Mobile VP and general manager in Puerto Rico.
During a webcast with various reporters, itself a sign of the times, Martel also reported that in the United States, T-Mobile has seen a 26 percent in messaging, a jump of 38 percent in smartphone internet usage and a whopping 45 percent increase in playing video games on phones.
“At this moment, staying connected - to work, school, family, doctors, with first responders and the news – is more important than ever,” Martel said.
To that end, he announced that T-Mobile is launching a smartphone plan that starts at just $15 a month. A $25 a month plan includes high velocity 5GB. Called T-Mobile Connect, the new plan is half the usual monthly rate for the company’s smartphone plan.
“We are launching T-Mobile Connect before it was originally programmed to help more people connect and stay connected in an accessible way,” Martel added.
