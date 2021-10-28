Many Liberty Puerto Rico clients of fixed internet service will receive a credit from the company for the breakdown that began on Wednesday evening, the company said.
As of this morning, most service had been restored, but some customers, such as those in the Condado area, were still without fixed internet service.
Liberty Puerto Rico issued the following statement:
Yesterday, Wednesday, October 27, during the night hours, we experienced a situation with the access routes to the internet in the fixed network, specifically the equipment that interconnects the network in Puerto Rico to the internet. Many customers experienced a total or partial failure of their fixed internet service between 8:00 pm and midnight, when it was restored.
The situation impacted both the interconnection equipment and the backup equipment, which is very rare. Our engineering team worked tirelessly, alongside our global technology suppliers, to correct the problem, understand its root cause, and ensure that the network remains stable.
We appreciate the understanding and patience of our customers. We will apply automatic credits for the impacted services and we will inform you by email once the credit is applied.
Being independent, the mobile network was not impacted and handled the increased traffic overnight.
