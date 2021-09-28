Liberty Puerto Rico today presented its new corporate identity, brand, logo and the slogan "Your World, Better Connected" for the combined offer of the company that includes fixed, mobile, and television services for consumers and businesses in Puerto Rico.
"For us at Liberty, every connection counts. By integrating mobile services into our product offering, Liberty is now the most comprehensive communications, technology and entertainment company, offering consumers a better way to live and connect with what matters most to them, no matter where they are, from any device, and better than any other company," said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.
"Our new corporate identity represents a new beginning, a new Liberty that will bring the best network, the best offers and the best services, all under one roof," Khoury added.
The news comes nearly one year after the company completed the $2 billion acquisition of AT&T Puerto Rico, which allowed Liberty to expand its offer to include mobile services.
All operations will be unified under the Liberty name and its new logo. Its main element is the icon of the "connection portal," which represents the union of entertainment, internet, and mobile services.
It is also a symbol of the company's promise to bring technology, innovation, services, offers, and a customer experience that truly provides consumers with the best way to connect with what they value most, wherever they are, hence the slogan “Your world, better connected."
The orange hue represents energy and passion and highlights the Liberty offering, while the blue color illustrates the continuity of two leading telecommunications brands in Puerto Rico and the global access that the company provides to its customers.
