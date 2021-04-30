Liberty Puerto Rico announced today a new milestone in its integration process with AT&T Mobility as it enters its co-branding stage. As part of this phase, AT&T stores, mobile services communications and advertising will feature Liberty’s logo alongside AT&T’s.
Liberty also unveils its first sales and service center offering its mobile, video, broadband internet and digital telephony services under one roof. Soon, the company will also announce a special offer for customers subscribed to both fixed and mobile services.
“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico. “We believe in the power of unity and we offer the necessary technology to bring people and businesses together. Together, we are stronger, more resilient, and we create a larger impact on the markets we serve through our products and services and as an important player in the socioeconomic landscape.”
To celebrate the fusion of these two companies, Liberty is introducing its first joint services sales and service center on the first floor of the Liberty Tower, the company’s headquarters in Hato Rey. Customers will be able to shop AT&T’s mobile equipment and offers, along with Liberty’s television, internet and telephony services, under the same roof. According to Khoury, this concept will be replicated in other Liberty stores, as well as in all AT&T stores in the following months as the integration progresses.
Also as part of this stage, in the next few weeks, Liberty will be announcing special offers for customers who have both fixed internet and postpaid mobile services with the company.
Liberty Business, the company’s business division, has already integrated the mobile services team to its business solutions unit to offer complete business solutions to its customers. The division also created a special loyalty plan for its direct and wholesale VIP customers called Liberty Business Plus. This plan offers personalized attention for business matters such as billing, payments, payment arrangements and answering their customers’ questions.
Under the slogan “Juntos, más,” (Together, more), and including both companies’ logos, Liberty launched a new advertising campaign that will showcase how its integrated services give customers more and better connections to the people and things they love. The new advertising campaign includes television, radio, print media, billboards and social media.
With the integration, Liberty Communications of Puerto Rico reaffirms its position as a four-play company that adds mobile communication services to Liberty’s video, fixed broadband and telephony services. and offers services in all 78 municipalities around Puerto Rico and in the USVI. The combined company is one of the largest employers in Puerto Rico, with a workforce of over 2,200 employees. Recently, the company welcomed new hires for its Call Center in Guaynabo and continues creating new jobs on the island.
