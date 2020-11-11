It’s no secret that the coronavirus pandemic has been a boost for certain sectors and a bust for others. With so many people continuing to work and study from home, one booming sector continues to be telecommunications.
Liberty Puerto Rico reported solid revenue and subscriber growth for the third quarter of the year (Q3 2020), as the company began integrating AT&T’s wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) into its own.
Liberty added 42,700 revenue generating units (RGU) this quarter, driven by its growth in high-speed data (HSD) subscribers. Revenue for Liberty’s Q3 2020 stands at $114 million, which represents a 5 percent increase from Q2 2020 and a 10 percent increase compared to Q3 2019.
“These numbers show that we are in a solid position as we move into our expansion into mobile services,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico. “We have been working hard in expanding and upgrading our network to handle a larger number of customers who are currently demanding much more broadband, versus the pre-pandemic months. We have faced challenges with our services, customer care and installations due to the record number of new customers and data usage due to the [pandemic] situation, but we have been working diligently in all of these issues and we have seen improvement.”
Liberty Puerto Rico has continued to expand and upgrade its infrastructure to accommodate the growing use of fixed Internet on the island during Q3 2020. Fixed Internet penetration has increased during the pandemic and even more with the recent subsidy program of $400 that the government established. Since March, the company has increased network capacity by 35 percent to accommodate increases in user data consumption. Liberty has also continued expanding its service footprint by adding 18,000 new homes as of Sept. 30, with its fiber to the home connections, which gives these homes speeds of up to 1 Gbps (billions of bits per second).
Liberty is focused on integrating the recently acquired wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the USVI from AT&T. Under the terms of the agreement, AT&T will support Liberty for a period of up to 36 months, enabling the efficient transition of services. The combined company has a workforce of over 2,200 employees and offers services in all 78 municipalities across Puerto Rico and in the USVI.
During Q3 2020, Liberty Puerto Rico also focused its efforts on helping students and customers facing financial hardships retain access to the Internet. “We have helped approximately 11,000 households that were facing economic problems related to the pandemic, with free service,” Khoury said.
Positive Numbers for Latin America
As reported by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Liberty Latin America (LLA) also reported strong revenue growth for Q3 2020, driven in large part by new consumer behavior due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Following a challenging second quarter, we delivered improved financial and operating performance in Q3, as the majority of our markets began to recover from the impacts of COVID-19,” said Liberty Latin America CEO Balan Nair.
“We saw strong demand for our high-speed broadband-led propositions and achieved record quarterly fixed RGU additions in each of C&W [cable & wireless] and Puerto Rico, with over 100,000 new subscribers across both reporting segments. Our C&W markets also swung back to mobile subscriber growth following declines during Q2, and we will build on this momentum through the rest of the year,” he added.
“We see a compelling opportunity to drive stakeholder value through our disciplined inorganic growth strategy and we are pleased that we completed the acquisition of AT&T’s assets in Puerto Rico and the USVI. We believe that the combination of these assets with our high-performing Puerto Rico operations, will create a leading integrated communications player capable of providing enhanced value to customers, generating significant synergies, and bolstering LLA’s adjusted free cash flow,” Nair said.
