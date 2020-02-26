Liberty Puerto Rico is continuing its “subscriber momentum” and revenue growth, as it added 13,000 revenue generating units (RGUs) during fourth quarter (Q4) 2019 and 47,000 RGUs for fiscal year 2019.
The company said growth was driven by its high-speed data products, along with additions in its video and telephony segments. Revenue for Q4 2019 stood at $105.4 million, which represents a reported increase of 12 percent compared to Q4 2018. The company reported $412.1 million in revenue for fiscal year 2019, an increase of 23 percent year-over-year.
Liberty Puerto Rico said its rebased revenue growth of 9 percent was largely a reflection of the recovery from 2017 hurricanes Irma and Maria.
“Our extraordinary growth in both revenue and subscribers shows our excellent position in the market,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico. “We will keep investing in our products and technology, specifically the continuous improvement of our network and adding more new homes passed to our footprint.”
Khoury stated that Liberty added over 20,000 new homes during 2019, and the company’s new fiber to the home (FTTH) connection has become a standard for new construction, with speed capabilities of up to 1 Gbps. Liberty Puerto Rico also upgraded speeds for about 22,000 homes, which will further enhance the company’s services.
Liberty Puerto Rico’s biggest highlight for fiscal year 2019 was Liberty Latin America’s announcement that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AT&T’s assets in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), which was announced in October.
According to Khoury, the transaction is currently in the regulatory stage, which means that all pertinent regulatory entities at state and federal levels are evaluating the transaction. The projected timeline is for the acquisition to be completed in Q2 2020. In the meantime, both companies continue to operate separately.
In an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, he reiterated that “nothing is going to change” for AT&T customers. “We won’t change rates. There won’t be any changes on roaming and travel benefits. We are working to ensure that the transition is seamless for all customers,” he said.
The acquisition is important for Liberty Puerto Rico “because any telecom company in the world that wants to stay competitive in the market needs to have mobile operations,” he indicated.
“This investment is further testimony of our belief in Puerto Rico,” Khoury added. “We intend to keep – and even improve – what exists today: superiority of the network, excellent customer service and seamless service when you travel. Not only will this transaction bring added benefits for consumers and businesses, but it will also transform and add resiliency to the communication infrastructure in Puerto Rico and the USVI.”
THE WEEKLY JOURNAL noted that in its FY 2019 report, Liberty Latin America stated that its total principal amount of debt and finance leases amounted to $8.516 billion, which includes a debt of $1.253 billion borrowed by Liberty Puerto Rico to fund the AT&T Acquisition.
Khoury said the company’s financial numbers remain strong, as cash flow remains positive. “We believe in running a company with healthy leverage. Even after Hurricane Maria [in Sept. 2017], we had no problems. It is normal to finance an acquisition of that size. We also invested $700 million in the acquisition. We are not financing the acquisition with 100 percent of debt; that would be suicide,” he explained.
Other 2019 Highlights
As a leader in internet speed, Liberty Puerto Rico increased speed in its most popular triple-pack combinations from 150 (megabytes per second) Mbps to 200 Mbps in Nov. 2019.
Liberty Business, Liberty Puerto Rico’s business division, also had a productive 2019 with the launch of several new products, including Cloud PBX, which is a virtual switchboard solution with the features of a private branch exchange (PBX) and benefits such as mobility, high performance, simple implementation and affordability. In addition, Liberty Business upgraded the Puerto Rico Convention Center’s entire Internet, Wi-Fi and telephony platforms in 2019.
Meanwhile, Liberty Puerto Rico will soon launch its new streaming video Android based Hub TV box. Hub TV is a product that serves as a central video content aggregator with access to apps, over-the-top content and traditional IP video, all with a sophisticated recommendation engine and Google Assistant.
Liberty Latin America
Meanwhile, parent company Liberty Latin America reported operating income of $354 million in 2019, compared to operating loss in 2018, as it had a record RGU additions of 283,000 in the region, which is 50 percent higher year-over-year.
“Our region remains underpenetrated by high-speed connectivity and we leveraged our leading propositions to add 76,000 fixed and 57,000 mobile subscribers in the fourth quarter, taking our total additions for the year to 283,000 and 124,000 subscribers, respectively,” said Balan Nair, CEO of Liberty Latin America.
During the year, the company added or upgraded nearly 500,000 homes across our footprint, which was about 50 percent higher than the previous year. “Although we added or upgraded more homes than anticipated at the start of the year and spent additional capital related to Hurricane Dorian [in the Bahamas], we still achieved our capital expenditure guidance for the year,” Nair said.
