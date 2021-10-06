Liberty Puerto Rico has announced a diversified offer for its individual and commercial clients as part of the telecommunications company’s new corporate identity.
Since completing the acquisition of AT&T’s assets in Puerto Rico nearly one year ago, Liberty became a more pliable entity by adding mobile services to its internet and cable products, the company said. As such, Liberty unveiled a new corporate identity to reflect its broader impact on the island’s telecommunications industry. Waldo Hooker, VP of Products and Customer Experience at Liberty, said that “we are super proud, and when we talk about the new Liberty now with the three services - mobile, internet and television - we are able to offer more benefits for our clients by having all their services with us.
“Liberty has always been a company that when you have more services with us, you save more, and we provide more value for your money. So, we are introducing new speeds and new services for customers who have both internet and mobile. As you can see, the new initial speed becomes 300 mega, which is a super-fast speed for an excellent price, for $87.99 - which includes first-rate Spanish television, including landline telephone services. In addition to that, if you are a mobile customer, you receive double the speed for free,” Hooker said.
For his part, Naji Khoury, the president and CEO of Liberty, said that “for us at Liberty, every connection counts. By integrating mobile services into our product offering, Liberty is now the most comprehensive communications, technology and entertainment company, offering consumers a better way to live and connect with what matters most to them, no matter where they are, from any device, and better than any other company.”
Khoury said the company has invested $85 million in network and infrastructure improvements during the first half of 2021, representing an increase of 160 percent compared to the same period last year. Because of this, Liberty today has nearly 8,000 miles of fiber between fixed and mobile networks, allowing for greater network velocities.
In terms of capacity, Khoury mentioned that the fixed network now has twice the capacity and that the company has carried out over 500 extensions of mobile network capacity. Additionally, he said that 5G coverage has continued to increase since the AT&T acquisition last October, and now covers 95 percent of the population in Puerto Rico, Culebra, Vieques and the U.S. Virgin Islands. “We will continue to invest to improve and expand both networks in terms of coverage, capacity, and reliability,” the CEO said. “Liberty is building and adding more fiber to expand our coverage area and burying our fiber to protect it from natural disasters.”
As for making services more accessible, Khoury explained that Liberty customers will have more than 100 points of sales and services throughout the island before the end of the year to obtain broadband, television and mobile services under one roof, more value in products and combined offers, efficient digital channels, consistency in service across touchpoints.
Customer service options will remain the same for both landline and mobile customers. Khoury noted that calls from postpaid mobile and Liberty Business clients are handled 100 percent in Puerto Rico, while calls for fixed service are handled in Aguadilla and Luquillo, as well as off-island centers. Liberty has added customer service channels such as WhatsApp and Lila, the company’s virtual assistant, which customers can contact by sending a text message via WhatsApp using the same customer service number for landline services: 787-355-3535.
“The most important part for us, not just as Liberty employees but as people who live on the island, is a new beginning... We are people with a lot of optimism for the future. We believe that Puerto Rico will continue forward; we believe that our technology... will help the island grow,” Khoury affirmed.
