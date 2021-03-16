Liberty Puerto Rico announced a new mobile rate plan for residents of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) ages 50 and up called Unlimited 50+, which offers discounts and mobile fraud security features to new and existing customers. This is the first local mobile service rate that the company launches since its acquisition of AT&T operations in Puerto Rico and the USVI in November 2020.
“This offer is significant to us because it is the first one we present to our new mobile customers,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico. As we have been doing for our broadband, video and telephony customers, we want to offer our mobile customer base outstanding service, paired with a first-rate network and more value for their money. We have greater flexibility now to modify our offers taking into account our local markets’ needs and preferences.”
Unlimited 50+ includes unlimited voice, text messages and data in Puerto Rico, USVI, United States, Mexico and Canada for $60 per month for one line, or $40 per month per line, for two lines, for subscribers who enroll in the autopay and electronic bill options. The offer allows a maximum of two mobile phonelines per customer. Additionally to the two lines, they can add, per line, a tablet with unlimited data for an additional $20 monthly charge or a smartwatch for $10 per month. In addition to the special rate, the Unlimited 50+ plan offers free text messages to over 120 countries and access to AT&T’s 5G network in Puerto Rico, USVI, and the US with no additional cost. This offer also includes Mobile Security, a feature that automatically blocks and/or generates alerts for fraudulent and spam calls.
Waldo Hooker, vice president of customer experience at Liberty Puerto Rico, added the company created this offer to address the needs of the 50+ population segment, which has been growing steadily on the island. “It is well known that the 50+ segment in Puerto Rico and the USVI is proportionately more significant than in other markets in the United States.” Recent data from the Puerto Rico
Statistics Institute reported that the median age in Puerto Rico continues to rise, from age 37 in 2010 to 43.2 in 2019.
“We are excited to offer this rate to adults ages 50 and up, to give this customer segment a plan that adjusts better to their current connectivity and communication needs,” noted Hooker. “New and existing customers who qualify for this offer can visit any AT&T retail store to enroll and start getting more value, quality service and access to the fastest mobile network in Puerto Rico and the USVI.”
To qualify for the Unlimited 50+ plan, customers must meet eligibility requirements. The account’s owner must be 50 or older. Customers also have the option of choosing a new mobile phone from our wide variety of models including 5G compatible devices, or bring their own device.
To enroll in the Unlimited 50+ plan, customers must visit an AT&T branded store, kiosk, or authorized retailer in Puerto Rico and the USVI and present a valid government-issued identification that shows age and address information.
