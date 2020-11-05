Driven in large part by new consumer behavior due to the coronavirus pandemic, Liberty Latin America (LLA) reported strong revenue growth for the third quarter (Q3) 2020.
“Following a challenging second quarter, we delivered improved financial and operating performance in Q3, as the majority of our markets began to recover from the impacts of COVID-19,” said Liberty Latin America CEO Balan Nair.
“We saw strong demand for our high-speed broadband-led propositions and achieved record quarterly fixed RGU [revenue generating units] additions in each of C&W [cable & wireless] and Puerto Rico, with over 100,000 new subscribers across both reporting segments. Our C&W markets also swung back to mobile subscriber growth following declines during Q2, and we will build on this momentum through the rest of the year," he added.
“We see a compelling opportunity to drive stakeholder value through our disciplined inorganic growth strategy and we are pleased that we completed the acquisition of AT&T's assets in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. We believe that the combination of these assets with our high-performing Puerto Rico operations, will create a leading integrated communications player capable of providing enhanced value to customers, generating significant synergies, and bolstering LLA’s adjusted free cash flow,” Nair said.
The company said Liberty Puerto Rico delivered another record quarter:
Highest ever quarterly RGU additions of 43,000 driven by broadband demand
Q3 revenue growth of 10%
New build / upgrade activity added an estimated 5,000 homes
