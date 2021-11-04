Liberty Latin America Ltd. has announced its financial and operating results for the three months (Q3) endeing September 30, 2021.
Highlights for Puerto Rico
Liberty Puerto Rico: revenue grew by 214% and 2% on a reported and rebased basis, respectively. Reported growth benefited from the inclusion of Liberty Mobile in the quarter. Rebased revenue performance was driven by double-digit growth in our legacy fixed operations partly offset by a decline at Liberty Mobile as subscription revenue growth was offset by lower equipment, B2B and roaming revenue year-over-year.
CEO Balan Nair commented: “Since reporting our first half results in August, we have made significant progress with our strategic objectives and enhanced our medium-term prospects through operational improvements and accretive M&A (mergers and acquisitions) transactions.”
“From an organic perspective, we have continued to generate healthy fixed subscriber growth with 84,000 RGU (revenue generating units) additions in the third quarter, including positive contributions from each of our reporting segments. Panama had a particularly strong performance, adding more subscribers in the third quarter than the first half of the year as we gained traction with our broadband-led bundled propositions. In mobile, we grew our base by 74,000 subscribers, with postpaid representing approximately half of the additions.
“The penetration of fixed and mobile data services remains relatively low across our markets and we are committed to investing in our networks and product offerings to deliver greater access to high-speed connectivity solutions for our customers. In the year-to-date period, we added or upgraded approximately 600,000 homes.
“As we approach the end of the year, we are focused on delivering our guidance targets and establishing a platform for sustained organic growth across our operations. We are also working diligently to integrate the operations we have acquired in Puerto Rico and Costa Rica as well as to close the transactions announced in Panama and Chile. We remain confident that together, these actions will create additional value and position us to deliver higher Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the coming years.”
