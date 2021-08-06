Liberty Latin America reported that during the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, its operating momentum continued with and estimated 190,000 fixed and mobile subscribers added in the region.
The company reported strong growth across key financial metrics as markets across the world continue to recover from COVID-19.
CEO Balan Nair commented, “Building on a strong start to the year, we continued to drive healthy subscriber additions in Q2 across both our fixed and mobile products. Fixed RGU additions of 73,000 in the quarter took our first half performance to 149,000, nearly twice the amount we added in the first half of 2020.
In mobile, we reported a best ever quarter for the group with 118,000 subscriber additions, compared to losses in the prior year where we experienced the initial impacts of COVID-19. These results are particularly encouraging as our markets continue to be affected to varying degrees by the pandemic and are yet to fully recover.”
He said there is a clear opportunity to increase penetration of fixed services across markets, led by broadband, and during the first half of 2021, the company added or upgraded approximately 360,000 homes with fiber technologies, representing its highest ever six-month period of activity.
“As we enter the second half of 2021, we are focused on maintaining our positive momentum through the delivery of compelling consumer propositions across our expanding fixed footprint. Our organic opportunity is bolstered by last year's acquisition of Liberty Mobile in Puerto Rico and the upcoming addition of Telefónica Costa Rica's operations, with the respective in-market combinations expected to generate significant synergies and improved full-service product suites,” Nair said.
