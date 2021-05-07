Liberty Latin America reported a strong start to the year, reporting revenue of $1.2 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021.
“We had a strong start to the year as our focus on volume resulted in record Q1 RGU additions of 76,000, over 25% higher than the prior year, as well as continued recovery in our mobile operations. Overall, our markets are beginning to recover from the worst impacts of the pandemic, however, the operating environment remains challenging given reduced tourism and government imposed lockdowns and restrictions continuing during the quarter,” said CEO Balan Nair.
“Fixed subscribers grew across all of our markets, with particularly strong performance in Puerto Rico where we maintained momentum from 2020 and saw close to three times as many RGU additions in the first quarter as compared to the prior-year period. There remains a significant broadband penetration opportunity across our region and during the first quarter we added or upgraded approximately 130,000 homes using fiber technologies to bring high-speed connectivity to more customers. Mobile additions were also particularly strong for the first quarter, driven by over 60,000 adds in Panama,” he added.
The company reported $1.2 billion in revenue, $178 million of operating income and $449 million in Adjusted OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization) in Q1 2021.
Last year, Liberty acquired AT&T's operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
