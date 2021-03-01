Liberty Latin America Ltd. today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter (Q4) 2020.
“Operating and financial results for the group continued to improve in the seasonally strong fourth quarter. Our markets are steadily recovering from the adverse impacts of COVID-19, however the environment remains challenging, and, given the circumstances, we were pleased to deliver robust, positive adjusted free cash flow in 2020,” said the company's CEO Balan Nair.
“A consistent theme during the year has been growing demand for our high-speed broadband services and this drove subscriber additions across both C&W segments and Puerto Rico during the fourth quarter, where we added over 90,000 organic RGUs in aggregate, nearly 70% more adds than Q4 2019," he said. "In Chile, we halved the number of subscriber losses in Q4 compared to Q3, as we stabilized network performance and invested in customer service initiatives, and we expect further improvement through 2021. Mobile product performance continues to improve as mobility levels increase across most of our markets.”
For the year, Liberty Latin America reported $3.8 billion in revenue, $92 million of operating income and $1.5 billion in adjusted OIBDA (Operating Income Before Depreciation and Amortization).
"COVID-19 negatively impacted our financial performance overall, particularly across our mobile and B2B operations, however we produced improving results through the year and sequential revenue, operating income and adjusted OIBDA growth in Q4,” Nair said.
