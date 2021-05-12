Liberty Puerto Rico closed the first quarter of the year with strong growth in revenue generating unit (RGU) additions, subscribers and income as it continues to integrate its mobile operations. The numbers were reported by Liberty Puerto Rico’s parent company Liberty Latin America in its first quarter (Q1) 2021 results.
“We are very happy with the way the transition is going. The numbers for this quarter show we are headed in a good direction,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.
Liberty Puerto Rico reported a total combined revenue of $361.3 million for Q1 2021. Reported growth benefited from the inclusion of AT&T’s wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI).
The company also reported that fixed RGU additions momentum continued with 25,000 additions in the quarter, more than double the prior-year period and taking additions over the past 12 months to 136,000. Broadband RGU additions drove the increase in both periods as Liberty increased penetration of its high-speed data connectivity solutions. In its first full quarter, Liberty Mobile saw an increase in postpaid subscribers, keeping a flat subscriber base with over one million mobile subscribers.
Liberty is continuing to focus on deploying and expanding its 5G service, which covers over 95 percent of the population in all Puerto Rico and the USVI. According to Khoury, there are 1,300 projects to increase capacity, coverage and 5G running since January.
Puerto Rico Shines in the Region
The report by Liberty Latin America showed that Puerto Rico continues to shine in the region.
“We had a strong start to the year as our focus on volume resulted in record Q1 RGU additions of 76,000, over 25 percent higher than the prior year, as well as continued recovery in our mobile operations. Overall, our markets are beginning to recover from the worst impacts of the pandemic, however, the operating environment remains challenging given reduced tourism and government imposed lockdowns and restrictions continuing during the quarter,” said CEO Balan Nair.
“Fixed subscribers grew across all of our markets, with particularly strong performance in Puerto Rico where we maintained momentum from 2020 and saw close to three times as many RGU additions in the first quarter as compared to the prior-year period. There remains a significant broadband penetration opportunity across our region and during the first quarter we added or upgraded approximately 130,000 homes using fiber technologies to bring high-speed connectivity to more customers. Mobile additions were also particularly strong for the first quarter, driven by over 60,000 adds in Panama,” he added.
Liberty Latin America reported $1.2 billion in revenue and $178 million of operating income for Q1 2021, as well as “a record Q1” in terms of cash flow from operations and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, posting $204 million and $58 million, respectively.
“As part of our proactive balance sheet management, we successfully refinanced over $1 billion of our debt across Puerto Rico and Chile in March. These financings improved our average debt tenor, reduced our borrowing costs, and added $250 million of incremental capital to our corporate balance sheet,” Nair said. “Overall, we started the year well and anticipate that the regional operating environment will improve as vaccination rates increase and local economies recover in the coming months and quarters… We created an operating momentum in the first quarter and are focused on maintaining and building upon it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.