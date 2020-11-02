Liberty Latin America Ltd. completed its acquisition of AT&T’s wireless and wireline operations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Oct. 31, 2020, based on an enterprise value of $1.95 billion on a cash- and debt-free basis.
“By completing this transaction, we continue to demonstrate our ability to execute on our disciplined inorganic growth strategy. We are excited about the opportunities ahead of us and are already working hard on our integration plan to drive value for our customers, our shareholders and our employees.”
Balan Nair, President and CEO of Liberty Latin America, said, “This is a great day for Liberty Latin America, the employees that will be joining us from AT&T, and most importantly the consumers and businesses in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands who will realize the benefits of this transaction.
By creating the leading integrated provider, we will deliver added value to customers through expanded product offerings, more resilient infrastructure, and world-class customer service levels.”
