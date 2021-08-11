Telecom companies are continuing to report strong growth for the year, with Liberty Puerto Rico and T-Mobile showing increases in local subscribers.
Liberty reported revenues of $360 million for the second quarter (Q2) 2021. Liberty recorded 22,000 RGU (revenue generation units) fixed net additions for the quarter. Regarding its new build program, Liberty added over 8,000 new homes passed with Fiber-to-the-Home technology during 2021.
“As we continue the integration process, we are seeing increased customer trust in the form of strong sales and high customer retention,” said Naji Khoury, president and CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico. “Our numbers for this quarter show that our efforts to deliver a first-rate network and drive for innovation are paying off.”
As the pandemic continues, with a resurge in various jurisdictions, Khoury told THE WEEKY JOURNAL that trends will continue. “Internet use is not going to slow down. As a matter of fact, I think it will be just the opposite. Data consumption will increase. People got used to a more digital approach in both their professional and daily lives. We will continue working on our infrastructure to provide more and faster internet speeds so our customers can work and entertain themselves in this new reality we are living in,” he said.
“Data consumption trends such as surging internet use for videoconferencing and streaming for example, are not going to change. That’s a trend that is here to stay. Now that people have discovered the advantages of incorporating the internet into their daily lives at a larger extent, they are not going to go back to the old way of doing things. So it’s even more important for us to be ready and provide our customers with the speed, products and services that will accommodate that demand,” Khoury said.
The Liberty executive also reported that with the deployment of 5G service, Liberty continues to expand and upgrade its infrastructure in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI), with 128 projects launched during Q2. Currently, Liberty’s 5G network is covering 95 percent of population in Puerto Rico and the USVI.
Khoury stated that Liberty is delivering “the most reliable and resilient network” during Q2 with 99.6 percent network availability during power outages and blackouts. The executive added that Liberty Mobile’s 5G network traffic doubled quarter over the previous quarter (Q2 versus Q1 2021).
T-Mobile Launching Internet Home Services
Meanwhile, T-Mobile has experienced a 13 percent increase in its customer base in Puerto Rico, while continuing to expand its coverage on the 5G network. Jorge Martel, vice president and general manager of the company on the island, said they will “soon” offer internet service in homes to thousands of Puerto Ricans. “We want to be very ready and for the network to withstand the demand, but also be extremely superior,” he said.
“We can say that our customer base increased over 13 percent versus last year. We continue to see new growth in new clients that join us and also the loyalty that we are seeing from the base,” Martel said.
“T-Mobile again won the JD Power (award) for best customer service in the industry… In Puerto Rico, we have the best quality metrics at the level of all of T-Mobile and T-Mobile is the best in the industry. We are proud of the service that we provide here in Puerto Rico,” he said.
Locally, he specified that 75 percent of the company’s phones are connected to the 5G network and the remaining 25 percent have 4G. “The closest competitor I think reaches 50 percent, so most of our 5G phones have a 5G connection,” said Martel, adding that they continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and that they have the infrastructure ready in case new restrictions are imposed. .
“We are taking the 5G network to the business level, education and various industries so that they can do other things for which they previously depended on fixed band,” he said. “We want to be sure that all areas in Puerto Rico and particularly the areas most in need, such as rural areas, have 5G because the social, economic and educational impact it has is very strong.”
