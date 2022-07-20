After the crippling experience of Hurricane Maria in 2017, the restrictions imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years, and the ongoing financial concerns, the tourism industry in Puerto Rico has rebounded in record time. But, even during those challenging times the Puerto Rican hospitality sector has stood resolute.
A recent survey by Destination Analysts –The State of the American Traveler– corroborated that despite the current impact on travel demands caused by financial and international political concerns, there are positive indications that travelers still have an interest in planning out future vacations. Nearly two-thirds (61.8%) of those surveyed reported leisure travel will be an extremely high or high priority when budgeting for the near future. This is the highest number reported since last summer. Travel & Leisure magazine president Michael D. Brown has gone as far as to exclaim, “leisure travel is back.”
Puerto Rico’s destination management organization (DMO), Discover Puerto Rico, reported on the profile of island visitors during the first quarter that 89% of them had no safety concerns during their visit. Very few (1%-2%) reported concerns about bias regarding race, sexuality, or vaccine status. Some of Puerto Rico’s main attractions are the ease of traveling from the U.S. mainland, its vibrant culture, and gorgeous beaches and natural landscapes. Puerto Rico is a top destination for many American and international travelers.
Amid this positive development for the tourism industry Travel & Leisure have released the Puerto Rico’s top five resorts, based on its readers experiences and opinions.
The resorts
At the top of its list is the Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Dorado. With its sprawling 50 acres on the northern coast of Puerto Rico, this resort received the top score of 91.63 out of 100 points.
The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort, the first five-star and five-diamond hotel in Puerto Rico, came in a very close second place with a score of 91.13. Notably, this is the twelfth year in a row that this property has been awarded by Travel & Leisure.
"We are honored to receive this recognition again from the prestigious travel magazine Travel & Leisure, above all because it reflects the opinion of those who have been our guests during the past year. That is our greatest satisfaction and that is why I share this award with the extraordinary group of professionals who make it all possible", said José M. Torres, general manager of The St. Regis Bahía Beach Resort
The Condado Ocean Club’s adult ambiance, modern design and iconic infinity pool, complemented by its SOCIAL Restaurant, highlight Puerto Rico’s nightlife. Inaugurated in 2021, the hotel scored 90.44 points.
The Historic Vanderbilt hotel in Condado, originally built in 1919 and restored to match it grandeur reputation scored 88.60 points.
“We are proud to once again be part of this distinguished group of hotels that represent the best of the hospitality industry in Puerto Rico. For the Condado Vanderbilt hotel, this is an accomplishment that we have achieved as a team and in which each component plays an important role. Our commitment is to continue forward, providing our guests with outstanding service, from a great hotel”, said Ben Tutt, general manager of The Vanderbilt.
In fifth place is the Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico located in Rio Grande. A family-friendly resort with a backdrop of the iconic El Yunque rainforest the hotel scored 88.0 points.
