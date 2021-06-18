Numbers from a variety of independent sources suggest that Puerto Rico is seeing the benefits of Discover Puerto Rico’s strategy, with a positive rebound in our local tourism economy and other positive signs pointing to continued recovery on the horizon.
During the monthly Industry Update, together with Nate Huff, senior VP of Miles Partnership, Discover Puerto Rico presented their latest efforts with a focus on digital activity and results.
Leisure booking trends continue to exceed expectations, with above-average occupancy rates delivering strong yield in both the hotel and independent rental sectors. These demand numbers are confirmed by airport arrivals from Aerostar. There is an 89% correlation between arrivals and occupancy, which is a very strong indicator that these increasing arrivals are what is driving rising occupancy.
“Using online tracking technology, Adara is able to track consumers after exposure to Discover Puerto Rico digital advertising. This tracking includes monitoring searches and bookings for Puerto Rico flights and hotels. Since the beginning of 2021, Adara has tracked more than $460 million in hotel bookings after exposure to Discover Puerto Rico digital marketing. In addition to the total hotel revenue generated after consumers saw our advertising, it shows how many flight and hotel searches that generated as well as the number of bookings,” explained Alisha Valentine, director of Research and Analytics at the DMO.
Since Adara only tracks hotel bookings and knowing that the rental market now makes up more than a third of the Island’s lodging demand, it is expected that those consumers Discover Puerto Rico has reached in the first five months of the year with digital advertising will spend more than $3 billion on their trips to Puerto Rico. Which means, that in the first five months of the year, the DMO has been able to influence more bookings than all of 2019.
The advertising being placed by Discover Puerto Rico with the federal funding received is pushing demand higher. Demand is driving record revenues and tax collections, while at the same time the average daily rate (ADR) of local hotels for May was $241, 29% higher than 2019. The data from Adara shows the ADR of consumers exposed to the DMO’s digital marketing is 29% higher than the average paid in the market last month.
“Discover Puerto Rico is currently in the market with a very robust media program, with both CDBG-DR and CARES Act funds. Those investments have allowed us to generate unprecedent demand and traffic, with over 86.8 million impressions across digital video and over-the-top (OTT) for the month. In May, we were able to tie over $3 million worth of revenue in hotel bookings that were attributed directly to our media efforts. According to Arrivalist, lift has risen to nearly 88%, which means those who are exposed to our media are 88% more likely to arrive on the Island. This is a 13% increase month over month,” mentioned Liz Mabe, Digital Marketing director of Discover Puerto Rico.
The Discover Puerto Rico website continues to perform exceedingly well with strong increases tied to the DMO’s media campaigns. May had more than 2 million pageviews. All sessions are up, bounce rate is down and time on site is up, both month-over-month and year-over-year. Seeing these numbers, the DMO is certain that they are reaching the right audiences with their advertising.
