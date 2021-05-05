Signaling yet again that LUMA Energy’s public-private partnership contract with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) is here to stay, U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain has approved a petition that the contract proceeds as a priority and an administrative expense.
The petition was made by the Puerto Rico government and the Financial Oversight and Management Board.
The approval allows LUMA, which has a PPP contract to operate PREPA’s transmission and distribution (T&D) system, to be compensated as an operator under Title III bankruptcy proceedings, through a supplementary agreement. LUMA will receive $9.5 million a month and will be able to receive reimbursements on expenses and other incentives, as it meets performance metrics to improve electrical service on the island. Prior to the Swain’s ruling, LUMA was receiving a flat fee of $5 million a month.
In October 2020, Swain approved LUMA’s 15-year PPP contract on PREPA’s T&D system. This ruling also allowed for the advance payment of $135 million for the transition process. LUMA is officially scheduled to takeover on June 1, which is also the first day of the annual hurricane season in the Caribbean.
Ready and Raring to Go
Swain’s latest ruling came as LUMA President and CEO Wayne Stensby reaffirmed that that the company is ready to assume operations as planned.
“LUMA is entering the final stretch of the front-end transition period… We are one month away from commencement and prepared on all fronts to deliver on our responsibility to provide Puerto Rico the modern, resilient, reliable and affordable electric power system that customers need and deserve,” said Stensby during a virtual press conference.
In February, LUMA submitted its System Remediation Plan, Initial Budgets and proposed Performance Metrics to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) for approval. During the ensuing period, LUMA teams have been in communication with PREB and complying with additional requests for information as they work through their process, he said.
Stensby also addressed published reports about LUMA’s position on the future of renewable energy in Puerto Rico. He said LUMA’s position and plans to enable renewable energy in Puerto Rico are clearly stated and detailed in the plans submitted to PREB. These plans include stabilizing and restoring the electric grid to transform the system and enable new technologies so customers may access cleaner sources of energy.
“Renewable energy and a restored grid go hand-in-hand. It’s not one or the other. It actually requires both. By strengthening the grid, LUMA will enable the incorporation of renewable and distributed generation, energy storage technologies, and advanced operation systems, including automation and flexible grid services,” he said.
Stensby reiterated that LUMA continuous to actively recruit personnel to ensure capability to initiate operations on June 1, with particular focus on critical areas as Operations and Customer Service. Nearly 20,000 Puerto Ricans have applied to work with LUMA, but he declined to give specifics on hiring, saying that he “did not want to play the numbers game.”
He reaffirmed that hiring will continue for several months and that some 3,800 personnel is a general target for the company. Stensby also noted that an estimated $10 billion in federal recovery funds, part of billions awarded to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017, are now beginning to flow for the electrical system. “This is a very, very substantial number for capital deployment… It will require a large amount of work,” he said.
Improving Customer Service
Another important component of LUMA’s readiness is the development of customer contact channels to be begin upon service commencement, with the aim of improving customer service. Stensby indicated that on day one, LUMA’s Call Center will be fully operational and staffed with trained employees to carry out a new electric customer experience.
On that day, customers will also have access to two brand new digital channels—the MiLUMA web portal and the MiLUMA mobile app—where they will be able to login to review their account, report outages, among other functionalities. Stensby also said that current PREPA Commercial Offices will remain open at all existing locations and rebranded Customer Service Centers.
With regard to preparedness for the upcoming hurricane season, he said that LUMA knows the electric T&D system is extremely fragile and deteriorating, thus its transformation must not be delayed.
“LUMA will be prepared to start delivering on a customer-centric, reliable and resilient energy system that Puerto Ricans deserve upon commencement, a commitment that includes disaster preparedness in the event of a mayor storm or hurricane this upcoming season. In fact, LUMA has emergency response equipment in transit and on island ready to deploy in the event of a disaster,” Stensby said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.