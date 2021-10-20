Typical plastics that are used in restaurants, fast foods and other establishments are straws, forks, knives, spoons and plates, as well as takeaway containers. Unfortunately, these items often end up in Puerto Rico’s bodies of water and already overfilled garbage sites.
Now, the Puerto Rico House Natural Resources Commission, chaired by Rep. Edgardo Feliciano Sánchez, is holding public hearings to evaluate House Bill 688, which has the main purpose of prohibiting the use of plastics in all types of businesses on the island.
“It is important to do everything in our power to avoid environmental contamination. I have not seen any aggressive media campaign in years to conserve our bodies of water. Our people need information so that they can see the damage caused by leaving this material in bodies of water,” said Feliciano. He also recommended the island’s Department of Natural Resources (DNER by its Spanish acronym), to carry out an educational campaign so that people are aware that they have to prevent environmental pollution as much as possible.
According to the measure, so called single-use plastic products include plates, straws, utensils, cups and food containers made up of polystyrene re made for immediate consumption or for takeout. As a result of the proliferation of these products, the bill states that the major problem with is that all this plastic contributes significantly to the contamination of the environment, as the products are not compostable and negatively affected the recycling of conventional plastic. Worldwide, the rate of recycling is only 14 percent, which means that the other 86 percent that remains is going to landfills and bodies of water. Puerto Rico’s rate of recycling is reported to be even lower than the worldwide average.
Multiple countries worldwide have already taken similar measures. The European Union adopted a legislation to ban plastics starting on 2022. Several Caribbean islands are also banning these materials.
DNER Special Assistant Samuel Acosta supported the measure as he said it would be positive for the environment: “The DNER considers that that the measure is good for the environment and it helps us to have a better Puerto Rico. That’s why we endorse it,” he stated. Acosta also recommended that the idea should be referred to the Department of Justice for a constitutional analysis with regard to the Commerce Clause, which is included in the United States Constitution that “gives the power to Congress to regulate interstate commerce such as the sale, purchase or exchange of merchandise, or the transportation of people, money or goods between different states.”
Rep. María Nogales Molinelli, said: “We could move from plastic to cardboard. Single-use plastic, it is so clearly obvious, is one of the fist items we must eliminate. We should start eliminating it, but let’s go on with more. We are going to go for more because we are running out of time in the archipelago, landfill spaces and food resources in Puerto Rico,” said the representative. Nogales also stated that she is in favor of the bill, but thinks that for more input, another public hearing should be held with those who have knowledge in these topics, so that they can give their opinions, and so that the measure can have better possibilities of a positive implementation. When the hearing ended, Feliciano agreed and said another hearing would be held to continue evaluating the measure.
