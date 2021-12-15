International trade in Latin America and the Caribbean is expected to experience a significant rebound after last year’s thunderous crash, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) annual report. Nevertheless, the document states the region’s economic recovery would be “asymmetrical” and within the context of uncertainty created by the Covid-19 pandemic.
In its report, ECLAC projects a 25% increment in the value of the region’s exports driven by a 17% increase in export prices and an eight percent expansion in the volume of exported goods. In contrast, the region’s services exports have yet to recover after the drop caused by the pandemic.
“This situation should prompt a reflection about the urgency for widening regional economic integration. Moving towards an integrated regional market is indispensable, not only to generate an efficient production and promote diverse production and export processes, but also to achieve greater autonomy in strategic sectors. This last goal is particularly relevant in light of the disruptions in global supply chains caused by the pandemic,” said ECLAC’s Executive Secretary Alicia Bárcena.
South America is expected to have the biggest increase in the value of its exports in 2021, particularly because of the higher cost of commodities (minerals, hydrocarbons, agro-industrial products, etc.). Said increase –approximately 34%– is also driven by its exporting specialization.
In South American countries, the faster rise in the prices of export goods, compared to those of imports, signals an improvement in terms of trade for 2021. This will mainly be the case for countries exporting hydrocarbons, where trade conditions are projected to rise by 15%, followed by exporters of agro-industrial products (Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay) and mining products (Chile and Peru). Brazil is likely to benefit the most, as a result of higher prices for iron ore and other minerals, oil and various agro-industrial products.
In contrast to the outlook for South American countries, trade in the sub-regions and countries that depend heavily on imports of fuels and other raw materials are projected to deteriorate. This is the case for Central America, most Caribbean countries and Mexico. Still, the value of Mexican exports –mainly manufactured goods– has experienced an increment of 17% (half of that of the region), mainly due to a greater volume. Central America faces a similar scenario.
According to ECLAC’s annual report, trade recovery in Latin America and the Caribbean is due to three main factors: 1) the increase in prices for several main export goods; 2) increased demand for exports from China, the United States and the European Union and; 3) the region’s own economic recovery.
Among Latin America and the Caribbean’s main trading partners, the most dynamic trade flows in 2021 are projected to be those with Asia and those within the region itself. The projected 35% increase in the value of exports to China is consistent with the structure of shipments to that country. These consist almost exclusively of raw materials and processed natural resources, so the export value is increasing because of the higher prices of these products.
Exports within the region itself are estimated to reach a 33% increase, while exports to the European Union will increase by 23%.
On the other hand, the region’s service exports decreased much more sharply than its goods exports in 2020 (-36% and -10% in value, respectively). This mainly reflected the slump in the tourism sector (-64%), which was hit hard by the restrictions in mobility imposed during the pandemic. The recovery has not yet extended to service exports, the value of which was down by 9.9% year-on-year, during the first half of 2021. Their performance in the coming months will depend on how the region’s reopening of tourism progresses. As of August, international tourist arrivals were still well below their peak level in 2019.
By comparison, this has not been the case for Puerto Rico, where the tourism sector has experienced an outstanding recovery. According to Discover Puerto Rico (the island’s Destination Marketing Organization), the expected occupancy rate for the last week of the year is 41% higher in 2021 than in 2019. The statistic is based on hotel bookings. It must be noted that ECLAC did not include Puerto Rico in its report because the island is considered a political jurisdiction of the United States.
ECLAC’s report asserts regional service exports have not yet recovered from the decline suffered as a result of the pandemic. Specifically, the region’s dependence on tourism is much greater than the global average, which means the uncertainty surrounding the reopening of this sector negatively affects the prospects of various economies, especially those in the Caribbean, ECLAC warns. It would be safe to assume then, that the recovery of regional trade in 2021 shows significant weaknesses.
In fact, ECLAC’s report indicates there are several factors creating uncertainty for global trade, among them: an uneven pace of vaccination and new variants of the virus; inflationary pressures and difficulties in keeping fiscal stimulus; trade tensions and risks in China’s real estate sector; disruptions in supply chains; and increased freight costs.
On this last point, it is calculated that the average global cost of maritime container shipping has risen by more than 660% since June 2019.
Regional trade recovery displays similarities with the recent trend in world trade, and its short-term prospects are subject to similar risks. However, there are specific factors that determine the evolution of trade in the region, which stem from its export specialization pattern. The recovery in the shipment of trade goods in 2021 will be driven, to a much greater extent, by exogenous factors (the rise in commodity prices), rather than by the region’s ability to increase the volume for export.
The pandemic caused a substantial erosion of the business fabric, particularly affecting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) that export to the regional market. This is consistent with the shrinking of intraregional trade observed since early 2019, which in turn worsened as a result of the pandemic.
This situation highlights the urgent need to broaden regional economic integration, especially in a global context in which the major economic powers are already seeking to advance their own processes of regionalization in trade and production. Advancing towards an integrated regional market is essential to achieve greater self-sufficiency in strategic sectors, particularly in the context of the disruptions to the global supply chains caused by the pandemic,” concluded ECLAC.
