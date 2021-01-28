The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has reported that 400,580 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans totaling more than $35 billion have been approved nationwide, so far in this newest round of funding authorized by the Economic Aid Act signed into law on Dec 27, 2020.
Over 65 percent of these loans have been for $50,000 or less. The average loan size is $87,000.
In terms of locality totals for the newest round, these are the figures:
Puerto Rico/USVI – 516 loans for $16,214,912
New Jersey – 8,599 loans for $916,748,129
New York – 20,251 loans for $2,200,548,128
For the PPP in total (2021 and 2020 combined), 5.55 million loans for $557.8 billion has been guaranteed by the agency across 5,448 lenders, an over 200 percent increase in traditional SBA lending partners (approximately 1400).
