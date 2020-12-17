Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés Alicea informed all Puerto Rico residents during 2019-2020 that the timeframe to request the Economic Impact Payment under the CARES Act, as approved by the U.S. government to offset the financial damages of COVID-19, expires tomorrow, Dec. 18.
"We urge the citizens who haven't filed the request of the CARES Act's economic aid to do it as soon as possible. In accordance with the provisions of the Distribution Plan, the links available in the Unified Internal Revenue System (SURI), related to the three phases of the $1,200 incentive, will be available until this Friday, December 18 at 11:59 p.m. Both citizens who are not required to file a return and those who have to register their bank account, who have not yet completed their application, must do so before the end of the period," the official said in a missive.
Ever since the U.S. Treasury approved the Distribution Plan on May 1, 2020, $2.7 billion of the Economic Impact Payment have been disbursed to roughly 1.8 million families on the island.
The secretary added that the P.R. Treasury Department, known as Hacienda, has established several options to address the different issues that have impeded citizens from receiving the incentive, reportedly for reasons beyond Hacienda's control, such as checks returned by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).
Moreover, he explained that those people who haven't received the Economic Payment Impact during 2020 and comply with the eligibility requirements established in the Internal Revenue Circular Letter No. 20-30—available on Hacienda's website—may request a reimbursable credit in the Income Tax Return 2020, whether or not they are obliged to file said tax return. Hacienda will reportedly offer more information later on.
"We know that there are other cases of citizens who have not yet received aid due to discrepancies in the name or number that appears on their Social Security card. These people can send a message through their SURI account or through the link entitled SURI Assistance, which can be found on the main page of the platform, with a copy of their Social Security car , in order to verify your information with the Department," the Hacienda secretary said.
In the case of citizens who requested to receive the Economic Impact incentive by check and have not yet received it, before making a claim, they should verify with Hacienda if it has been returned by the USPS.
To do so, they must send a message through their account in SURI or through 'Asistencia en SURI' on Hacienda's main website. The Department will send a confirmation through SURI with instructions on how to proceed.
For additional information on the Economic Impact Payments and the provisions of this Newsletter, refer to CC RI 20-30 and the Newsletters 20-12, 20-15, and 20-16, available on Hacienda's section of Official Publications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.