The administrator of the State Insurance Fund Corp. (SIFC), Jesús M. Rodríguez Rosa, reminded all employers in Puerto Rico that the deadline to file the Declaration of Payroll and Paid Wages for fiscal year (FY) 2020-2021 is Tuesday, July 20.
"In a few days expires the period for employers on the island to file a Declaration of Payroll and Paid Wages corresponding to the last fiscal year, which ended on June 30. On July 20, the time for filing this important documentation ends. That is why today, we reiterate our call to all employers to begin to develop the states leading to the declaration of payroll and the corresponding procedures," Rodríguez said.
The official observed that the SIFC enabled a series of platforms to facilitate the process of filing the Declaration of Payroll and Paid Wages this year.
Two dedicated employer service phone lines are currently available: 1-844-765-4927 and 1-844-728-7666. In addition, employers can file and make the corresponding payment through the service portal on the official SIFC website: www.fondopr.com.
"At the SIFC, we have technical staff available to assist our employers in this process. Any employer who has any questions can call our staff who are ready to provide guidance, assist in filing and paying. If you cannot make the full payment, it can be made in two payments. The important thing is to comply with the responsibility of filing the declaration in the established time and thus protect the employees of your company," Rodríguez added.
