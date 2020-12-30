Despite myriad challenges, Manuel Laboy looked back fondly over the highlights of his time as the secretary of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC by its Spanish acronym) during one of Puerto Rico’s most turbulent times in recent history. He will continue serving as the director of the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) under Gov.-elect Pedro Pierluisi’s administration.

One accomplishment he highlighted is boosting the manufacturing sector, which contributes 33 percent of the island’s Gross Domestic Product.

“When I assumed my role in 2017, there were fewer than 70,000 manufacturing jobs and now we are leaving a manufacturing sector with nearly 76,000 jobs, more than 300 new expansion projects by local businesses, nearly 25,000 new committed jobs with our incentives tools and more than $1.5 billion in capital investments,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

This is paired with local and federal interest in transforming the island into a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub, a measure that would potentially attract billions of dollars and thousands of jobs, he added.

Another positive he mentioned is the revitalization of the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Ceiba under DDEC’s Roosevelt Roads Redevelopment Authority. The site has languished for years, since the U.S. Navy left in 2004, with many calling the area a “ghost town.” While the area’s redevelopment reportedly requires an investment of $250 million, Laboy asserted that the Authority has committed twice that amount.

“We managed to set afoot over 15 projects that commit more than 3,500 new jobs in Roosevelt Roads and an investment of nearly $500 million; something that had never been seen since the base was handed over to the government of Puerto Rico,” he said.

The secretary also underscored the amended Puerto Rico Incentives Code, stating that the new provisions ease the process to obtain permits - a common complaint among entrepreneurs - thereby improving the local business environment and luring investment.

“In the Incentives Code, Small and Midsize Enterprises (SMEs) receive a more favorable treatment,” he stated, adding that the Single Business Portal that centralizes government processes for entrepreneurs is another plus.

Laboy also highlighted a variety of initiatives that generated or committed investment and business growth, including the creation of Invest Puerto Rico and Discover Puerto Rico, youth and technology-oriented projects and incentives, benefits for the film industry, and entrepreneurial development programs to strengthen the island’s SMEs sector.

“I managed to pay off almost all the debt that I inherited from the Green Energy fund… of nearly $16 million, we have it almost at zero. At the end of December, before the end of the year, I hope to bring it to zero,” he said.

Pending Issues

Although the DDEC managed to enhance some programs and services, some initiatives have struggled to gain ground.

For instance, 10 years after the Puerto Rico Medical Tourism Act (Act No. 196 of 2010) was amended, the sector remains underdeveloped. In 2019, two years into the current administration and before the coronavirus outbreak, the initiative was still in its early stages.

Promotional strategies had to be postponed and there were continuing challenges to retain health professionals. At the same time, the inability to market projects such as the Dorado Beach Health medical facility, which entailed a $107 million investment, would result in multimillion-dollar losses.

Medical Tourism in Puerto Rico Projected to Take Off in 2021 DDEC secretary foresees economic impact of $23.5 million in the next three to five years

There is room for growth in this sector, Laboy noted, as the central government’s long-term goal is to attract 30,000 patients in the next three to five years, representing an economic impact of $23.5 million.

In addition, the Opportunity Zones project has struggled to attract investments more than three years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico. It took the agency over a year and a half to develop the Opportunity Zones Regulations and timing was a factor, as the regulations were released when the global economy was severely challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, additional time would be needed to review the applications for these projects that aim to foster economic development in “distressed communities,” of which over 95 percent of the island is defined.

Laboy hopes to impact these communities as the new head of COR3, with particular emphasis on distributing federal recovery funds. “I’m going to COR3 to finish obligating all the funds to make sure that the projects… are executed,” he affirmed.

- Journalist Rosario Fajardo contributed to this story.