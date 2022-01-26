Several labor unions and grassroots organization strongly criticized the Debt Adjustment Plan approved by Federal District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain and characterized it as a “disaster” for the people of Puerto Rico, particularly retired government workers.
“This is the beginning of a disastrous chapter in the history of the people of Puerto Rico. The Debt Adjustment Plan (DAP) approved by Judge Swain far from being good for Puerto Rico is but a death sentence for a dignified future for those who live here. This plan is neither viable, nor sustainable,” said Eva Prados, attorney at law and spokesperson of the Citizens Front for the Auditing of the Debt, which groups the Teachers Federation, the University Professors Association and the Front for the Defense of our Pensions, among other organizations.
On his part, Teachers Association president Víctor M. Bonilla coincided in calling the judge’s decision “disastrous.”
“This decision puts thousands of active teachers at the edge of indigence when the reach retirement age,” Bonilla said.
Teachers are one of the government workers group affected the most by the DAP. While the pensions of currently retired teachers will remain untouched by the DAP, as of next March 15 all fixed benefits plans for teachers and Commonwealth judges will be frozen and a system of fixed contribution accounts will be created so they can start qualify for Social Security benefits.
When teachers reach their retirement age they will receive the defined benefit that they had accumulated up to before the system was frozen, which in many cases would be a fraction of what they could have originally received.
“Even though the DAP protects today’s pensions, it dismisses adjustments for the cost of living, which effectively imposes a gradual decrease to our pensions,” said Sonia Palacios, spokesperson for the Pensions Defense Front.
