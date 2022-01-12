After the Bureau of Labor Statistics published its latest report on the state of employment in the United States it would seem the much talked about “Great Resignation” could be a matter of perspective.
Last December saw payroll employment rise by 199,000 and the unemployment rate decline to 3.9%, according to the U.S. Department of Labor’s most recent report. At the same time, Puerto Rico’s unemployment rate decreased to 7.8% from June’s 8.1%.
There are currently about 6.3 million unemployed persons in the U.S, a decrease of 2.8% over the past 12 months. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Feb. 2020, unemployment stood at 3.5%. The labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 61.9%, which is 1.5% lower than Feb. 2020.
But, if the number of people employed today is just about the same as at the beginning of the pandemic, why are several industries in the US economic ecosystem claiming to suffer from the so called “Great Resignation.”
Furthermore, people categorized as “long-term unemployed”, referring to those who have been jobless for 27 weeks or more, dropped by 185,000 to two million –half of what it was a year ago. Long-term unemployed persons make up 31.7% of total unemployed in Dec. 2021.
Persons employed part time for economic reasons –those who would prefer full-time employment but are working part-time due to decreased hours or inability to find a full-time job– decreased by 337,000 over the month of December.
Trends by industry
From November to December of 2021, few remote workers returned to in-person modes. Only 11.1% of the workforce still work from home.
Last year, job growth averaged 537,000 per month. The industries seeing highest employment growth were leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, manufacturing, construction, and transportation and warehousing. The leisure and hospitality industries added 2.6 million jobs in 2021, however, overall employment in the two industries is still operating at a 7.2% decrease since Feb. 2020.
Food and beverage services’ increased employment by 43,000 in December, but has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels.
It seems then, that the only industries in the US economy that are still operating under par, when compared to pre-pandemic numbers, are the leisure and hospitality, and the food and beverage. And still, not as low as it is being perceived.
The retail trade, information, financial activities, health care, and government fields showed little change in December.
The waves of Omicron cases that have been putting a halt on global re-openings will most likely affect these numbers in the coming months.
Changes in earnings
The report stated that average hourly earnings increased by 4.7% overall in 2021. Meanwhile, the minimum wage in Puerto Rico increased by 16.2% compared to Jan. 1, 2021, according to a team of analysts from Picodi.com, a global online shopping platform.
Puerto Rico minimum wage increase came into effect on January 2022, after the passing of Act #47 last September, increased the minimum wage in the island from $7.25 to $8.50, per hour.
To purchase a month’s worth of staple food items (milk, bread, rice, eggs, cheese, meat, fruits and vegetables), a Puerto Rican earning minimum wage and working full-time would have to spend 12.1% of his monthly salary. In the US, this percentage was 12.2% (0.1% greater than on the island). Australia and Ireland have the lowest percentages in the world, varying between 6.6% and 7.3%.
