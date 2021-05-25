Puerto Rico Labor Secretary Carlos Rivera Santiago announced that the agency will offer guidance to employers who wish to take advantage of salary incentives from the Fund for the Promotion of Work Opportunities.
"Soon, we will start the compulsory orientation course for public and private employers who are interested in submitting proposals for the fiscal year 2021-2022, as provided by Act 52 of 1991. We invite you to learn the details of this initiative with which you can promote job opportunities, maintain existing jobs, [and] create jobs and training opportunities," the secretary stated.
The virtual orientation will take place this Friday, May 28, in sessions from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., or 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. To separate a space, interested parties must send the registration form on or before Tuesday, May 26, to the email ley52@trabajo.com.
The special fund, created by Act 52, is used to combat unemployment on the island and is fed by a special contribution paid by employers under the Employment Security Act.
This is equivalent to one percent of the taxable wages paid by the employer.
Moreover, this legislation provides for the creation of a training and work opportunities program, which must include the elderly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.