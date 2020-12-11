The Puerto Rico Labor Department has granted exemptions to 602 businesses on the island from paying Christmas bonuses to their employees this year.
The agency had received a total 705 exemption applications.
On the other hand, 62 companies received authorization for partial exemptions in the payment of the bonuses, so that that total paid out does not exceed 15 percent of their net profits during the months of October 2019 and September 2020.
Another 41 applications for the partial exemptions were rejected.
Among the private sector companies that were granted the Christmas Bonus exemption include: AA Cruises and Tours International; AAA Car Rental; Antonio Restaurant; Arcos Dorados; Boquerón Resorts; El Buen Café Inc.; Entrevinos; Kress Stores of PR; various Planet Fitness facilities; and Travel Planners.
Not surprisingly, the full list featured many companies in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Many private schools and private colleges and universities are also on the list.
As a requirement to obtain the exemption, each employer had to present their balance sheet and compile the profit and loss statements, reviewed or audited, signed and stamped in the original by a licensed certified public accountant (CPA) and send it by post to the Labor Department’s headquarters on or before Nov. 30.
The accepted causes for the Christmas bonus exemptions are that the company has suffered economic losses or did not generate sufficient profits within the period from Sept. 30, 2019 to Sept. 30, 2020.
By law, Christmas bonuses in Puerto Rico must be paid out between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15 of every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.