The 62 businesses located in the La Placita area in San Juan's Santurce sector will receive financial aid of $500 to defray the expenses incurred in the COVID-19 preparedness certification, as part of a MasterCard program focused on the restoration of small and medium-sized businesses (Pymes by its Spanish acronym).
“To reopen, restaurant owners have to pay for a certification, of which we will pay a percentage. Additionally, we are carrying out an advertising campaign to promote the establishments and generate greater visibility for them. La Placita restaurants will also offer a discount to MasterCard cardholders for 60 days. It is a way of supporting Pymes that are a very important segment on the island and, on the other hand, giving a benefit to the brand's consumers," explained Marcus Carmo, director of Marketing and Communications of the Caribbean Division of MasterCard .
This aid is part of a company initiative that will provide Pymes with a way to expand their online presence, protect their digital operations, and adapt to the new business environment, with a global investment of $250 million over the next five years, which will be used to support small businesses worldwide.
The initiative consists of the Digital Acceleration Platform that will enable eCommerce with tools that can help business owners, such as consulting on foreign trade with international experts from the company RGX.
“By following the recommendation to stay home, many consumers have turned to online shopping and this behavior will not change quickly. Small businesses seeking to adapt to new consumer behaviors are turning to additional digital channels. To help this expansion, the Digital Acceleration Platform was launched in Latin America and the Caribbean to offer new services, benefits, and resources that Pyme owners need to connect quickly and safely," Camo added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.