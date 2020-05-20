On a typical weekend evening, the La Placita area in San Juan’s Santurce sector would be buzzing with activity—tourists and residents alike would convene by the masses to enjoy the exquisite gastronomy and vivacious nightlife that the neighborhood has to offer. But ever since the government issued an island-wide lockdown more than two months ago to curtail the COVID-19 emergency, local businesses in La Placita have struggled to make ends meet, with some looking for ways to reinvent themselves to survive the pandemic.
Chef José Santaella, the titular owner of Santaella Restaurant, said that he decided to close his establishment on March 14, just before the enactment of the first executive order that restricted business operations for restaurants, despite being exempt from the overall lockdown. Although the government has begun easing limitations on other sectors to gradually reopen the economy, Santaella explained that he hasn’t opened his restaurant’s doors, citing health concerns, but is working on a project to offer alternative services.
“We haven’t opened because we believe that now is not the right time, given that there are people under quarantine still and this emergency has not been subdued yet, and we don’t know how the virus will manifest itself,” he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
Until it is safe—and legal—for the general public to physically dine in restaurants, Santaella is in the process of establishing takeout and delivery services soon.
Meanwhile, Chef Fernando José, owner of Delavida Restobar, is offering food delivery and takeout services but stepped it up a notch by also providing these services for local produce from La Placita’s farmer’s market. The novel idea, called “Delaplaza a tu casa” (From the Plaza to Your Home), allows the restaurant/bar’s customers to purchase fruits, vegetables, root vegetables, natural juices, and some alcoholic beverages through an app, available at https://delaplazaatucasa.ecwid.com.
“We also have precooked meals, which include meat or chicken lasagnas, vegetable lasagna, pastelón with stewed chicken, and pionono made with sweet plantains and minced meat… Apart from Delaplaza a tu casa, throughout the entire month of May we also have tacos, margaritas, nachos, quesadillas, Mexican food,” José said.
He added that the delivery services are available in the metro region, including the municipalities of Bayamón, Carolina, and Trujillo Alto.
While some businesses have had to make some adjustments to carry on their businesses or are in the process of doing so, others have had to reinvent their entire concept.
Aguardiente Bar has been closed throughout the lockdown. Its co-owner, David Acosta, said that it would see between 3,000 and 5,000 clients on an average weekend, many of whom were tourists. With record lows for tourism worldwide, a nighttime curfew, and social distancing orders, the owners of this nightlife-oriented business have had to rethink its concept to endure during the pandemic and its immediate aftermath.
“We are preparing ourselves to be able to operate our business responsibly and see how we can make the adjustments for Aguardiente to start selling food. We had to reinvent ourselves completely because we had some types of tapas, but our main business was during the night. In one evening we could sell [tapas] to 400, 500 people. That is impossible now,” Acosta said.
Presently, Aguardiente is distributing alcoholic beverages through food delivery apps like Uva and Uber Eats. “Our famous drinks are the Moscow Mule and our sangrias. We prepare the bottles and we sell them, or they come pick them up,” Acosta explained.
The goal, however, is to return to Aguardiente’s original concept and turn it into a type of ceviche bar, where customers will be able to eat Peruvian-style dishes. Bracing themselves for a long-term scenario, the co-owners have also decided to remodel the establishment to rely on the necessary cooking equipment, as well as COVID-19 prevention materials.
Speaking on reinvention, Santaella commented, “this is a catastrophe that we have to deal with and overcome as best as we can… this has given us all a clearer perspective.”
Fewer Employees
Like other businesses across the island and worldwide, these establishments are currently operating with less staff and have been forced to lay off some employees.
Acosta said that he and Aguardiente’s two other co-owners are maintaining the bar as they develop the new concept. Their goal is to bring back staff after they implement the new model, as well as health precautions, such as disinfectant materials, thermometers, hand sanitizer, and others.
Delavida’s José said that he had 24 active employees before the pandemic erupted. Of these, five are working now—two in the kitchen, two distributing the food, and one sanitizing and cleaning.
“Are the others still employed,” THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked.
He responded, “they aren’t working right now, but as soon as we open, they will be working with us again.” Alas, he noted that not all will be returning. Some have seized the opportunity to “reinvent” their careers, with some working for food delivery companies like Uva and Uber Eats, and others venturing into their own businesses.
As for Santaella, the owner said that there were some layoffs because the restaurant has been closed for over two months and to allow them to solicit government unemployment benefits.
“We tried to help from the beginning. We created a fund to help workers and we are organizing that. We have to help one another because we all get along great and we are always talking via Zoom or other app. We are very close,” Santaella said. He added that he recently received payments from the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. These are provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to help employers keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 emergency.
Editor's note: A shorter version of this story was published on the May 20, 2020 edition of The Weekly Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.