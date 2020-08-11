The United Group of Automobile Importers (GUIA by its Spanish acronym), an organization representing the automotive industry in Puerto Rico, has reported the results of new-car sales in July 2020. The month ended with a total of 10,595 units sold in contrast to sales this same month last year of 7,631, an increase of 38.8 percent.
However, so far this year the industry maintains a drop in sales of 28.4 percent compared to 2019.
In July, the segments that saw the largest increases were Van segment with an increase of 78 percent, the Minivans with an increase of 74.4 percent, the SUV segment with an increase of 69.6 percent and the Pick-Ups with an increase of 48.7 percent.
“For the second month in a row, we have noticed how the demand for cars has continued to go positive, mainly given to federal aid that has reached the Puerto Rican consumer and in July specifically, the comparison with last year is with a month of national protests that impacted the industry’s results. So, despite the current picture seeming to be encouraging, concern lies in what will happen once the federal funds run out. The reality is that we are more than 28 percent below the previous year and we have to remain cautious and aware of the economic indicators,” said Ricardo M. García, president of the organization.
“Now, from the consumer’s point of view, the time to buy is still very good because interest rates remain at historically low levels and the element of aggressiveness in dealer and bank offerings to help the customer who wants or needs a car, is still there. And, above all, in a safe way, with social distancing and following all the protocols of health,” García added.
GUIA is an independent, non-profit organization that was created in 2006 to address issues that directly concern the automotive industry, as well as issues related to Puerto Rico’s overall economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.