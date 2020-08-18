Puerto Rico Superior Court Judge Alfonso Martínez has dismissed a lawsuit by a group of gym owners against Gov. Wanda Vázquez, which had challenged the constitutionality of an executive order that closed their businesses.
Gyms United for Puerto Rico filed the lawsuit after Vázquez ordered gym closures in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The plaintiffs also said that the executive order intervened and undermined contractual obligations between them and their clients and violates the freedom of assembly.
Judge Martínez disagreed. “While we can understand the discomfort caused by the decree for the temporary closure of gyms (among other commercial establishments), the Court cannot ignore that the government measure [in question] is rationally related to the magnitude and severity of the present pandemic, as well as the exponential growth of infections in mid-June,” he said in his decision.
Therefore, he added, the government has a “legitimate interest” in taking precautionary measures to reduce contagion and safeguard the health system.
The gym industry contributes $70 million annually to Puerto Rico's economy, the group said.
