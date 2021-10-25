Editor’s note: This is a developing story.
The so-called emergency hearing in federal court with Judge Laura Taylor Swain will be held at 9 a.m. today, via remote, to discuss the proposed Plan of Adjustment (POA), as the Puerto Rico Senate failed to pass the enabling bill last week. The Puerto Rico House had already passed the bill and Gov. Pedro Pierluisi indicated that he would sign it.
Early this morning, legislative leaders in the House and Senate issued a statement that an agreement had been reached on the language in certain sections of the measure, which had impeded passage in the Senate.
Late Friday, the FOMB issued the following statement:
“The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico filed an informative motion concerning the confirmation hearing to consider confirmation of the 7th Amended Plan of Adjustment of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.
The Oversight Board has been working closely with Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi and the Commonwealth administration towards confirmation of the Plan, and the Oversight Board was prepared to accept House Bill (HB) 1003 as passed in the Puerto Rico House of Representatives on October 19, 2021. The Puerto Rico Senate, however, is refusing to obtain passage of HB 1003 without amendment.
Prior to receiving the Court’s Order, the Oversight Board had intended to file an urgent motion on October 22, 2021, seeking an order adjourning the Confirmation Hearing. The Oversight Board submits good cause exists for the adjournment of the Confirmation Hearing in light of the state of affairs concerning the Plan-enabling legislation.
The Plan currently requires adequate legislation. The Oversight Board has made clear that, to proceed with seeking confirmation of the Plan, the Senate must pass HB 1003 as approved by the House and without amendment. Therefore, the Oversight Board believes it should re-engage with creditors and determine how it will modify the Plan."
