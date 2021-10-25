Editor's note: This is a developing story.
The emergency meeting called this morning by U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain began with a scolding for officials of the Puerto Rican government.
Minutes after 9 a.m., the judge declared the meeting to begin, separating an hour and a half of her time.
Shortly after starting, Swain warned that she is not inclined to postpone the dates already agreed for the confirmation of the Plan of Adjustment (POA) for the Puerto Rico government, emphasizing that her patience was wearing thin.
The Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) had requested the postponement last Friday, after the Puerto Rico Senate did not approve the bill that enables the legal framework for the POA.
"I'll be honest, my patience is running out, " said the judge, referring to the fact that the Senate did not approve House Bill 1003, which the lower chamber has approved.
Swain acknowledged that the blockade still persists in the Legislature, for which she warned that if the established agenda is not fulfilled, the island could lose the opportunity to restructure its debt under Title III of the federal PROMESA Law.
The implication, indicated the judge, would be the loss of the stay on litigation, giving way to multiple lawsuits in various forums, thus increasing the legal costs for the local government and complicating matters even further.
In that sense, Swain insisted that this scenario would not be a better alternative for the future of the island.
One of the mechanisms that Swain raised at the hearing is to subject the parties involved, particularly the Board and the Government, to enter into a mediation process headed by Judge Barbara Houser.
Houser, the judge in charge of mediations, pointed out that it would be a shame not to be able to process the POA according to the established schedule, set to begin on Nov. 8. She said she is prepared to assist the parties to resolve pending issues.
Today's meeting was attended by members of the FOMB, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, Senate President José Luis Dalmau, and House Speaker Rafael Hernández Montañez, in addition to representatives of the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority, known as AAFAF, and other government officials.
Early this morning, the majority leaders of both chambers announced that they had reached an agreement on the language of the measure to guarantee that there are no cuts to pensions for public retirees, that $500 million are guaranteed for the University of Puerto Rico and funds for the municipalities, among others. They even promised to approve it tomorrow, Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.