After the Puerto Rico Senate shelved the voting on House Bill 1003, which deals with the Plan of Adjustment for the Puerto Rico government, U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain called for an urgent status conference with the parties on Monday, Oct. 25, at 9 a.m.
Representatives of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), as well as Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, the Senate President and House Speaker must attend.
The order comes after the Senate did not approve the Plan of Adjustment last night since the measure did not have the necessary votes. The House has already passed the bill.
The hearing before Judge Swain will be held remotely.
The court hearing on confirming the Plan of Adjustment was originally scheduled for Nov. 8, assuming the measure had been passed and signed by the governor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.