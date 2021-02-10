The COVID-19 pandemic has cost tens of thousands of jobs in Puerto Rico, the island’s Labor Department revealed in its latest findings.

The agency’s most updated labor market data, corresponding to December 2020, revealed that the seasonally adjusted unemployment data that month was 9.1 percent, excluding workers who have been furloughed because of COVID-19.

If the latter were to be included, the unemployment rate for December 2020 would have been 11.6 percent and would have surpassed 15 percent at a certain point throughout the pandemic, designated Labor Secretary Carlos Rivera Santiago told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. All in all, roughly 70,400 non-agricultural workers lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, with many more furloughed.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have received… over 700,000 unemployment benefit applications. Under normal circumstances, we would normally receive about 50,000 applications, so there is an increase of more than 1,000 percent,” the secretary said. These applications include those for partial unemployment as well, which is given to workers who had their hours reduced.

On the positive front, the Labor chief affirmed that there are job openings and many businesses are hiring. Rivera explained that business owners have asked the agency to assist them in the recruitment process. “Right now, there are many job opportunities; employers are seeking help from the Department in the recruitment process. So, there are many jobs and they don’t find employees who will work,” he underscored.

Job Seekers Unsatisfied With Offers

An in-depth look at job-seeking platforms like Indeed.com or Monster.com, however, showcases the wage disparity between Puerto Rico and the U.S. mainland. This can be attributed to several factors that affect the labor market. These include the ease of doing business in Puerto Rico, a recurrent complaint among employers, as well as lower productivity levels on the island and higher electricity costs. In other words, the cost of doing business in Puerto Rico is quite high.

Your correspondent found a local job listing on Indeed looking for a microbiologist with experience in the field and a four-year degree in Natural Sciences for a salary of $13 an hour. According to ZipRecruiter, the average pay for that same job in the U.S. mainland is roughly $25 an hour, nearly twice that of the local offer. Other similar listings in Puerto Rico for science professionals include offers as low as $8 an hour, without work benefits like a medical plan or 401(k), while others don’t even detail how much the worker would be remunerated.

This issue spans a variety of fields regardless of the level of education. Even those that offer a wage above the minimum still fall drastically short of the U.S. national average. Per a listing in Puerto Rico, a Quality Assurance Specialist could aspire to earn roughly $40,000 a year here, which is about $16,616 lower than the stateside average.

Students and young professionals have attributed this disparity as a leading cause for migrations to the U.S. mainland. The Puerto Rico Statistics Institute reported last year that the island suffered a net emigration of roughly 35,000 individuals in 2019 alone.

“The fact that about 35,000 people have emigrated implies that 1 percent of the population of Puerto Rico was reduced through emigration in a single year, which has been the drastic trend throughout the decade of 2010-2020,” said Alberto Velázquez Estrada, Statistics Projects Manager at the Institute.

Arnaldo Lugo Soto, a Psychology major in the InterAmerican University of Puerto Rico - Aguadilla Campus, said that he intends to move to Texas as soon as he finishes his Bachelor’s degree, citing low wages as a key factor in his determination.

“The main problem is the mere fact that there is simply not enough pay; that’s it. When you compare professional opportunities in the United States versus Puerto Rico, in the sense that they pay more for the same job, the most logical solution is to move,” he stated.

Lugo currently works part-time at a local food delivery company akin to Uber Eats, but like other young professionals and students who want to make ends meet, he noted that the pay is not enough to help him reach his savings goals. He had spent months applying for a variety of jobs, but only got a call back from his current employer. Now that he is looking for another opportunity, he observed that the requirements enumerated in job listings, such as several years’ worth of experience for both career and entry-level jobs, were too high for the pay offered.

His job-seeking experience parallels that of Johriam Samo Sáez, an Air Force veteran and resident of the Palmarito sector in Corozal. Samo served in the armed forces from 2018 to 2019, and had to return to attend to family affairs. She is currently pursuing an Associate Degree in Horticulture Technology at the University of Puerto Rico - Utuado Campus, and apart from her enlistment, has several years of work experience in a variety of jobs. However, her job search has been marred by the fact that employers in her area are asking for more years of relevant experience, or do not offer flexible work hours.

Being a veteran, Samo receives a pension that she has used to save money and build up her credit, but despite having a healthy credit score, she said that financial institutions will not lend her money to buy a car because it is a recently acquired credit. Unlike some areas in the metropolitan region, her remote location does not have public transportation and Ubers are scarce, limiting her prospects even further.

By contrast, during a time when she lived in Springfield, Mass., before her enlistment, she could rely on buses for transport. In this sense, she explained that the lack of public transportation is yet another obstacle affecting job seekers, on top of hefty requirements and low wages.

She opined it is “unfair” for employers to ask for several years of experience and in some cases, a post-secondary agree, while offering the minimum wage of $7.25 an hour.

“I would understand that pay if they gave you the opportunity despite not having the experience or studies… but if you are making demands, then the employee should have a right to demand as well because they are offering a service for a time that they won’t get back, and paying the minimum makes no sense,” she asserted, adding that she would consider moving to the mainland if she didn’t find opportunities after graduating.

Issue of Minimum Wage

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that the Joe Biden administration’s plan to increase the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour was unlikely to become law. However, the conversation had gained some traction in the P.R. House of Representatives with the proposal to establish a committee that would analyze how to increase the minimum wage at the local level.

For instance, Rep. Edgardo Feliciano, of the Popular Democratic Party, introduced a bill that proposes that companies that have a gross income greater than $1 million must make a first adjustment of $2.25 as of December 1, 2021, until they reach a base salary of $15 an hour in 2025. Meanwhile, companies with a gross income of $500,000 to $1 million must make a first adjustment of $1.25 on December 1, 2021 and gradually increase wages until reaching $15 an hour in 2028.

Both Samo and Lugo agreed that they would stay on the island if the typical pay for their respective fields matched the level of expertise required. “Most Puerto Ricans I met in Springfield said that if they could find the same job in Puerto Rico with better pay, they would return without hesitation because homesickness is a real thing,” Samo stated.

For his part, Lugo said that raising the minimum wage was a must in Puerto Rico, but he remains skeptical of how the government would enact that change without creating another impediment for small businesses and the island’s fragile economy, which has been under recession since 2016.

On this regard, Secretary Rivera told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that any change to the minimum wage, which he welcomes, must be done gradually and after a thorough assessment of multiple industries.

“We have to do two things: first, we have to make it attractive for people to work because if it is not attractive to work, people simply don’t join the labor force. Likewise, from a business standpoint, if we want to recruit the best personnel, we also have to provide a good salary and good conditions so that the service that is going to be provided by that employer is effective. The key here is going to be a good evaluation, precisely because there are industries that have fared very badly in the pandemic and there are others that have done very well,” he affirmed.