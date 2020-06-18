JetBlue today announced it is adding 30 new domestic routes, including Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, to serve customers in markets where leisure and VFR (visiting friends and relatives) travel is showing some signs of strength.
With business travel facing a less certain recovery timeline, the new routes offer JetBlue the opportunity to generate revenue, bring aircraft back into service that would otherwise sit idle, and add more flying opportunities for JetBlue crewmembers.
Each market was identified as one in which JetBlue’s award-winning service and low fares will benefit travelers as well as support the airline’s cash position. The expanded service focuses on:
Growing relevance in JetBlue’s focus cities
Launch Mint flights between Newark and LAX/SFO
Playing to JetBlue’s strength in Florida with new point-to-point routes
New markets will be phased in between July and October. Seats on all new routes will be available for purchase Friday, June 19.
“Coronavirus has transformed airline route maps, and as we begin to see small signs of recovery, we continue to be flexible with our network plans to respond to demand trends and generate cash in support of our business,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “We’ve selected routes where customers are showing some interest in travel again and where our low fares and award-winning experience will be noticed.”
In JetBlue’s focus cities (Newark and New York City) and in Florida, the airline will launch new routes where there are small signs of recovery in leisure and visiting friends and relatives (VFR) travel. Adding more destinations in these key markets will help make JetBlue more relevant to more travelers and drive loyalty.
Outside of JetBlue focus cities, the airline is launching several new point-to-point routes that play to JetBlue’s strength in Florida. These routes will gives customers a new option that offers low fares with great JetBlue customer service and the layers of protection offered as part of its Safety From the Ground Up program.
“We don’t believe customers should have to choose between a low fare and a great experience,” said Laurence. “These new routes are a win for customers, and we believe they will work especially well for us in this unique environment.”
JetBlue will reactivate some temporarily parked aircraft to support the new routes. Like the rest of the JetBlue network, these new routes will be regularly evaluated. The airline will remain flexible, allowing market demand to determine how long a particular route continues to operate.
