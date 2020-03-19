The travel industry is reeling from the hard and immediate impact of the global coronavirus epidemic. One example is JetBlue, a major airline carrier that serves Puerto Rico.
The airline, whose major hub is John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, is reporting steep losses this month.
"Last year on a typical day in March we took in about $22 million from bookings and ancillary fees. Throughout this March, our sales have fallen sharply and in the last several days we have taken in an average of less than $4 million per day while also issuing over $20 million per day of credits to Customers for canceled bookings," the company said in a letter to its staff.
In the March 18 letter, JetBlue said in part:
Reducing our flying to reflect demand
We are reducing our capacity in the coming months, with a reduction of at least 40% in April and May. We also expect substantial cuts in June and July, and given the unpredictability of this event, we will ground some of our aircraft. We know this is not an easy move – it will impact hours for many frontline Crewmembers, but it is also essential that we reduce capacity in the face of dramatically falling demand.
We will be notifying Customers of their specific cancellations in a phased approach so that we do not overwhelm Customer Support as they continue to receive exponentially more calls than they ever have before.
Reviewing our fleet plan
One of our most substantial capital expenses is the purchase of new airplanes. In collaboration with Airbus, we are looking at our order book for opportunities to slow deliveries and reduce aircraft pre-delivery payments (PDPs). We will also defer the four previously used airplanes that we announced earlier this year.
Cutting our capital and operational spending
We will reduce spending wherever we can to preserve our cash, and both of us will be taking a 50% pay reduction during this crisis.
