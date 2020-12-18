JetBlue has announced it will introduce service in four all-new destinations in the South Florida and Caribbean region, as part of a broader plan to add 24 new nonstop routes in the first half of 2021.
Between February and June, JetBlue will touch down for the first time in Miami; Key West, Fla.; Guatemala City; and Los Cabos, Mexico.
Nine of the 24 routes will serve the four new destinations from JetBlue focus cities, with the remaining 15 markets linking existing JetBlue cities with new nonstop service. All the routes are aimed at immediately generating cash revenue and capturing traffic where the airline anticipates customer demand. Seats on new flights are on sale starting today.
“This year has pushed us to find new ways of operating our business and we’ve adapted at a pace we’ve never seen before, pivoting our network in response to changing customer demand,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “We’re continuing to play offense to bring in cash revenue and support our business recovery. These network additions help fine-tune our geography in ways that make sense in today’s market.”
JetBlue will launch daily nonstop service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) beginning February 11, 2021.
Service between Miami and the Northeast cities will operate throughout the day with convenient departure times in each direction. Flights between Miami and Los Angeles will include JetBlue’s award-winning Mint premium service for the cross-country route.
Miami International Airport is the busiest airport in the U.S. not currently served by JetBlue. New service will further expand JetBlue’s presence in Florida, advance the airline’s focus city growth strategies in the Northeast and on the West Coast and introduce a new, high-demand market to JetBlue’s large customer bases in greater New York City, Boston and Los Angeles.
At the same time, Miami service will build on the strengths of the airline’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) focus city and service at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to reach more customers in South Florida.
