JetBlue has announced it will launch 24 new routes later this year aimed at immediately generating cash and capturing traffic on a variety of new, nonstop routes – many never flown before by the airline. Each route plays to JetBlue’s strengths in the airline’s focus cities, in Florida, in Latin American and the Caribbean or on cross-country – or transcontinental – flying.
Every market has been uniquely identified as one in which JetBlue anticipates increasing demand for leisure travel. All new flights take off in November and December with seats now on sale.
“This is the latest example of JetBlue’s ability to be nimble and play offense as we quickly adjust to new customer behaviors and booking patterns,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue. “This latest series of new routes – even in the current environment – advances our revised network strategy, returns more aircraft to the skies and doubles down on our ability to generate more cash sooner.”
In the Caribbean, the new routes include flights from the U.S. mainland to: San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in Puerto Rico; Aruba Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA); Cancún International Airport (CUN) in Mexico; Montego Bay, Jamaica Sangster International Airport (MBJ); Nassau, Bahamas Lynden Pindling International Airport (NAS); Turks and Caicos Providenciales International Airport (PLS); Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) in the Dominican Republic; and Sint Maarten Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM).
