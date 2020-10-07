Lo is one busy diva.
Coach has introduced the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag as part of the global superstar’s first collaboration with the house. Designed with Creative Director Stuart Vevers and inspired by the values of authenticity and inclusivity that Coach and Lopez share, the bag reimagines the house’s modern-day icon with Lopez’s singular approach to style.
Crafted in refined calf leather and genuine snakeskin, the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag is finished with a special hangtag and storypatch featuring the star’s signature. Designed by a multi-hyphenate with multi-hyphenate lives in mind, the timeless, versatile bag is made for living on-the-go.
To launch the collaboration, Coach releases a series of social-first film vignettes and accompanying images that feature Lopez as the producer, the dancer and the recording artist––spotlighting the multi-hyphenate she is, as well as the versatility of the bag’s design.
“It was really fun to create something unique and special with Jennifer,” said Vevers. “She brings her passion and style to everything she does and her approach to this design felt personal and authentic.”
“Designing my first bag with Coach was a great experience,” said Lopez. “I really wanted the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me. The colorblock leather and polished hardware details are really my style. It’s a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”
Meanwhile, Billboard announced that the Bronx Diva will join Maluma for a can’t-miss Superstar Q&A conversation set to take place during the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Week.
As per the Billboard report, “the chart-topping artists will speak about their new music together, their upcoming film, “Marry Me”– which will be packed with new original songs from both Lopez and Maluma – as well as how Latinos are changing the landscape in both Hollywood and the music industry.” The romantic comedy is scheduled to be released in February 2021.
Lopez and Maluma were among the latest superstars announced to speak at Latin Music Week, a three-day immersive experience dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment, taking place virtually on its new dates Oct. 20-23.
Other confirmed speakers include Afo Verde, the Black Eyes Peas, Los Tigres del Norte, Carlos Vives and Wisin.
