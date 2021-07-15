After announcing its corporate mission to become a leading hybrid and electric vehicle company, Jeep was confident in the ability of the Puerto Rico market to adopt this new car model, which offers an eco-friendly transportation solution.
Last March, Jeep unveiled its plans to become the "greenest" line of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in the world, according to Christian Meunier, CEO of Stellanis, the brand's parent company. For this, each new model in the coming years will have some kind of electrification, including hybrid models. The latter contains both an internal combustion engine and an electric motor that uses energy stored in batteries.
As for how the company will adapt its message to attract the local consumer, taking into account the local energy infrastructure, which received a deficient grade in the Infrastructure Report Card written by the White House, the company assured that its next hybrid model will not depend on the island's electrical system.
"In Puerto Rico, this initiative will materialize with the launch of the Wrangler 4Xe, which uses 'plug-in hybrid' technology, which has the ability to charge automatically while used with the lithium batteries that the unit brings. and it does not depend on the electrical system. In the event that the customer wants to save more gasoline, it can be connected to a 110V socket with a cable that comes standard with the unit," Jeep affirmed in exclusive statements to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL and its sister publication, EL VOCERO.
The company also asserted that Puerto Rican consumers have shown interest in the electric vehicle segment, so they are sure that once they are available in the local market, "the brand will position itself as the leader in this segment on the island."
"We are very excited about the new vision and the new offerings that we will have for the local consumer, as we will certainly have incremental sales while helping the environment without sacrificing Jeep capability. The most important thing is that the consumer knows that these models offer the same capacity that is known and distinguishes the Jeep brand," the company added.
As the icon of the brand, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe is leading the brand’s electrification offensive. Its 4Xe technology offers an eight-speed transmission, 470 pounds of torque and 375 horsepower, along with legendary off-road capability, "thus clearly maintaining the essence of Jeep."
Ricardo García —general manager of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Caribbean, which manages the Jeep brand in Puerto Rico— said that the Wrangler 4Xe will be available in local dealers by late August. He noted that the launch of this SUV has been affected by the microchip shortage worldwide.
"With this situation of computer chips, everything is lagging behind and I do not dare to say categorically [when it will be released]," García told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL. However, he affirmed that if it is not available by August, consumers will have access to the new hybrid SUV before the end of the year.
Complete 180°
Jeep, which is celebrating its 80th anniversary, held a roundtable to provide more details on its mission to transform its vehicles from fossil fuel-dependent to hybrid and, eventually, fully electrical.
"We’re celebrating our 80th anniversary by continuing to move upward and forward” Meunier said. "We’re expanding our portfolio into new segments, with the 3-row Jeep Grand Cherokee L, while setting a strong foothold in the premium SUV market, with our all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Next in our exciting global product pipeline is the introduction of the all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee, which will be
equipped, for the first time, with plug-in-hybrid 4xe technology. We are fully committed towards a vision of zero emission future, and by 2025 we will be offering a zero-emission fully electric Jeep 4xe in every SUV segment.”
Meunier added that the brand is "committed to make Jeep the greenest and most exciting SUV brand. The electrification of the Jeep lineup will allow commuters to travel solely on electric power, delivering an efficient and fun on-road experience and offering an ability to enjoy even more off-road capability in nearly complete silence.”
