JCPenney will not close any stores in Puerto Rico - for now. The company has identified the first phase of 154 store closures across the nation, as part of its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protections.
The retailer has six stores in Puerto Rico, according to the company's website.
However, more stores will be closed, as "additional phases of store closing sales will begin in the coming weeks," JCPenney said in a statement.
Store closing sales for the first round of store closures are expected to take 10-16 weeks to complete.
“While closing stores is always an extremely difficult decision, our store optimization strategy is vital to ensuring we emerge from both Chapter 11 and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer with greater financial flexibility to allow us to continue serving our loyal customers for decades to come,” said Jill Soltau, chief executive officer of JCPenney.
“I am incredibly grateful to our talented associates for their ongoing dedication and their passion for meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations during this difficult and uncertain time. All impacted associates will be treated with the utmost consideration and respect,” she added.
As of June 4, 2020, JCPenney has reopened nearly 500 stores across the U.s. since government officials have eased COVID-19 restrictions.
The 154 stores to be closed are located in 38 states, including California, Florida, New York , Ohio and Virginia.
