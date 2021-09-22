There’s no getting around it. While much progress has been achieved, especially since former President Trump left office and President Joe Biden took the oath of office on Jan. 20 of this year, Puerto Rico’s full recovery from the onslaught of Hurricane Maria four years ago remains an unfulfilled promise.
Bureaucratic mazes, technical “misunderstandings” with federal officials, and a lack of needed professional staff are just some of the hurdles that Puerto Rico government officials must jump in order to push forward the thousands of permanent projects that must be undertaken after Maria’s devastation on Sept. 20, 2017.
According to FEMA, 76 percent of the needed reconstruction projects on the island have allocations from the federal agency. That’s the good news.
However, four years after Maria, about 95 percent of these projects remain unfinished, according to data from Puerto Rico’s Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resiliency (COR3). That’s the bad news.
Of the total 6,616 permanent works projects that are pending under the public assistance program — which are funds for works requested by government agencies, municipalities, public corporations and nonprofit entities — only 328 have been completed in four years. This means that less than 5 percent have been completed so far, and 95 percent remain unfinished.
“I am not satisfied. There is no way one can be satisfied with that reality. However, I am very optimistic and I trust the strategies that we are working on. I trust the strategies that many of the municipalities have, and many of the agencies as well. I trust the close collaboration we are having with FEMA and I believe that the plans we have today are going to result… that starting this year — but more for 2022 — we will finally be able to see a significant number of projects,” stated COR3 Executive Director Manuel Laboy Rivera during a roundtable discussion with reporters.
“It would have been better if I started earlier, definitely. But I want to be fair too. Puerto Rico experienced a [political] crisis in 2019, the earthquakes came [in early 2020], then the COVID-19 pandemic came [in March 2020], and there was a change of government, and all that has its effect,” he added.
“We are implementing diverse initiatives like the State Cost Share Fund of $750 million, we simplified the funds disbursement process and we are working alongside FEMA to address the sub-recipients’ doubts and facilitate the infrastructure renovation process,” Laboy said.
Of the 6,616 projects on the list for permanent works, there are 1,044 with the funds required under the federal government’s 406 format, which implies reconstruction similar to how the infrastructure was before the hurricane. There are another 1,960 projects with the funds required, to be built better than before, and these are called 428 projects. Each format has different requirements, which also complicates the picture.
At the same time, COR3 estimates that there are still between 15,000 and 18,000 homes with blue tarps around the island, many of which are being rebuilt through “informal construction.”
In general, the effort includes seeking to strengthen structures beyond what they were before Maria and address some of the major risks associated with climate change.
No More Blue Tarps
In another press conference, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said his goal is that by the end of next years, all the blue tarps will have been replaced and the homes repaired. “I am going to set that goal for myself. I have to admit that it is not so simple [to achieve] for that date, but I think it is a good goal to say that by the middle of this four-year term, we will no longer be talking about blue tarps,” he said.
In his activity, Pierluisi announced the allocation of $20 million from the American Rescue Plan (ARPA) for the second phase of the Office for Socioeconomic and Community Development’s blue tarps roof repair and rehabilitation program.
These funds will be used to repair or replace deteriorated roofs that pose a serious threat to the health, safety and well-being of the families that reside in said structures. In addition, the program will provide the necessary resources to bring residences up to building codes, address electrical or plumbing issues, improve energy efficiency, and perform other home repairs that eliminate health and safety hazards.
FEMA’s Response
For its part, FEMA said the federal agency has allocated more than $25 billion corresponding to 8,460 projects in Puerto Rico, which helps boost the growth of the construction industry on the island and helps reactivate the local economy.
To date, close to 2,000 projects have been completed or are under construction with the help of FEMA funds. These projects, which include roads, public service buildings and recreational facilities represent an injection of over $44 million.
“The recovery’s rhythm accelerates when working in unison with the municipalities, the state government and COR3. All the elements that are part of this historic moment for the island play an essential part for this recovery to be a successful. This past year we allocated funds for a record number of projects and we trust that the recovery will continue moving in that direction,” said Federal Disaster Recovery Coordinator, José G. Baquero.
Economic Revitalization
The economic injection on the island after Maria is one without comparison, according to Alba Brugueras Fabre, a former president of the Puerto Rico Association of Economists. She mentioned that no other disaster-related federal aid for the island matches the significance of FEMA’s multi-million-dollar investment on the island. “There is an impact that goes beyond the present, because as these projects are completed, we will see more changes in our country,” Brugueras said.
She highlighted that the effect of the funds will be multi-sectoral, including the banking, housing market and construction sectors.
The president of the Puerto Rico Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America, Umberto J. Donato Solís, concurred with this assessment. The architect explained that the multiplier effect of the recovery funds opens the door for the development of the local economy that transcends the construction sector. He also mentioned that the “true opportunity of rebuilding falls on the sustainable growth of Puerto Rico as a result of the capital resources resulting from the recovery.”
FEMA Details Work Progress
At the municipal level, the total of funds allocated represents access to $1.9 billion for permanent works in order to have strengthened and more resilient structures against future disasters.
According to Baquero, one of the areas where the reconstruction activity is most visible are parks, community centers and community recreational places in local neighborhoods. “These facilities are part of the residents’ lifestyle and are the cornerstone of the neighborhoods. That was the feeling at the Juan F. “Cheo” López Baseball Park in Camuy, where the town’s AA baseball fans recently gathered for the first night game in four years, thanks to FEMA funding.
“Likewise, today, more than 1,000 families from Hormigueros and Aibonito can now enjoy repaired basketball courts with an allocation of over $2.2 million. This results in the broadening of the activities offered for the community’s well-being,” stated Baquero about the repairs to parks and recreational facilities that reach $816 million in funding.
FEMA officials also stressed that about 84 percent of reconstruction projects are focused on resiliency in the face of climate change. For example, planting grass to protect the slope in various streets of the Playa Añasco neighborhood is a way of addressing the problem of land erosion. To this end, an allocation of about $2.4 million from FEMA supports the island’s road safety.
In addition, some $93.2 million through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) is intended to strengthen the structures that were not damaged by the hurricane. With the threat of climate change effects, these funds add long-term value and resilience. To date, the projects approved by HMGP have an estimated cost of $1.3 billion.
