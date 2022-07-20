School environment in Puerto Rico has been subject to extreme stress for the past few years, with the Covid-19 pandemic being but the latest in a series of situations that could negatively affect education for at least a generation.
Nevertheless, a recent report published by Deloitte, Touche, Tohmatsu Ltd indicates that back-to-school shopping seems to be experiencing a full recovery, even despite worldwide spiraling inflation. In the US alone, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation exceeded the 9.1 estimate for June.
According to Deloitte’s report, back-to-school market size in the U.S. is estimated to be $34.4B, up 24% since 2019, with parents planning to spend despite concerns. The report estimates parents in the U.S. will be spending an average of $661 per child in school supplies and materials this year. That is $49 more, when compared to 2021. This figure is particularly significant considering that 33% of those surveyed responded that their households’ financial situation have worsened since last year.
“Even as economic and inflationary pressures sit top of mind, parents seem resilient and determined to ensure their children get the school supplies needed to succeed this coming year,” said Nick Handrinos, vice chair at Deloitte.
“After investing heavily in tech during the pandemic for virtual learning, parents are returning to more traditional purchases. Apparel, in particular, is in high demand as families are back on the go, returning to offices, attending to events and celebrations and shifting away from the home-centric focus of the pandemic,” reads Deloitte’s report. “With families on the move, the digital acceleration of the past few years has slowed. Parents plan to shop more in store year over year, while relying in less on social media and emerging tech tools.”
“Even as economic and inflationary pressures sit top of mind, parents seem resilient and determined to ensure their children get the school supplies needed to succeed this coming year. Retailers that remain conscious of this determination, while being mindful to address shoppers’ ongoing economic concerns, could earn trust and position themselves strongly,” Nick Handrinos, vice chair and U.S. leader for retail, wholesale & distribution and consumer products at Deloitte, said in a statement.
Back-to-School in Puerto Rico
Seeking to provide some economic relief from the effects of inflation and the termination of federal pandemic related economic incentives and benefits the government authorized, like it has done before, a two day period during which all school supplies and materials would be exempt from the Sales and Use Tax (IVU, for its Spanish acronym), currently at 10.5%.
A large part of the retail sector assured having reached their expectations in both traffic and sales this past weekend, after the exempted school supplies sales ended, according to the Puerto Rican Association of Shopping Centers (ACCP, for its Spanish acronym). The government had authorized school supplies be exempted from the IVU, for its Spanish acronym during the weekend.
Both Saturday and Sunday the shopping centers were crowded with people seeking to purchase school supplies and uniforms for their children’s back to school. According to ACCP president Adolfo González, school bags and shoes were the most sought after items.
“Shopping center operators reported positive sales on the back-to-school sales weekend without IVU. In general terms, sales this past weekend were positive, particularly for school bags and shoes. The sale without IVU days had the expected positive effect for both retailers and consumers,” González said.
Plaza Las Américas reported consumer visits over the weekend increased in double digits, when compared to the two previous weekends this month. There was also an increase when compared to weekends without IVU of previous years.
“The sales reports we have received from our tenants who sell school products is that the vast majority experienced a double-digit increase in sales versus other back-to-school without IVU sales from previous years,” the shopping mall’s administration said in a writing statement.
The same seemed to happen on the west side of the island, where management from the Mayagüez Mall reported most stores in the mall were crowded during the weekend.
“The shopping center was super crowded both days, and many people stood in line at the stores," read a written statement from the mall.
Both The Outlets at Montehiedra, and Las Catalinas Mall, in Caguas, agreed that stores with the greatest variety of schoolbags, backpacks and school shoes, were the most crowded.
On the other hand, the greatest number of shoppers on the island’s southern coast was reported, on Saturday. “[We were] full, especially on Saturday. A lot of traffic, a lot of movement," reported the managers of Céntrico, in Guayama.
Nevertheless, there were some shopping malls reporting they did not meet their expectations. That was the case of Gran Caribe Center in Vega Alta, where sales fell short from expectations, when compared to previous years. "Compared to other years, it was slow, at least in our case," the mall's management admitted.
Meanwhile, Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO, for its Spanish acronym) undersecretary María Fernanda Vélez said sales exempt from the payment of the IVU did not experience any major setbacks, which the agency was able to solve without the need to refer any case to the Department of the Treasury.
“There were some minor incidents that DACO was able to resolve without any major conflict. If there is some type of problem, we have to refer them to the Department of the Treasury, but in this case, that was not necessary,” Vélez said.
On his part, Jesús Vázquez, president of the United Retailers Center (CUD, for its Spanish acronym), assured that, despite the economic situation affecting consumers, small businesses also met their sales expectations and said sales were the same as last year’s.
“All of those whom I’ve spoken to tell me that everything went very well and, considering how harsh the economy is and how people are looking to save a little cash, they met their expectations,” Vázquez said. “It was pretty much the same as last year,” he added.
For Iván Báez, director of Public and Government Affairs of Walmart and president of the Association of Retail Trade (Acdet, for its Spanish acronym), sales without IVU were 5% below, when compared to last year.
“What we are seeing now, when compared to last year, is a lower performance in sales. Perhaps it was to be expected. At least the volume of sales that was expected was not necessarily what we saw,” Báez said, while attributing the drop in sales to the elimination of federal funds and the reduction of benefits such as the Nutritional Assistance Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.