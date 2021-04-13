The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has given the go ahead for Puerto Rico’s plan to distribute the $1,400 coronavirus stimulus checks to eligible residents.
The checks have started going out this week to thousands of residents, according to Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés.
Puerto Rico should have sent out all stimulus checks to eligible residents within four to five weeks. The island has until Dec. 31 to complete all the disbursements.
The latest coronavirus stimulus checks are destined for individuals whose gross income did not exceed $75,000 in 2019 or 2020. For married couples, gross income cannot exceed $150,000 and for heads of households, the figure is $112,000.
